RICHLAND — A manufacturer of high-quality specialty papers and engineered products said Tuesday that its expansion project in Oswego County is on pace to be finished by this summer.
Felix Schoeller North America, a subsidiary of the German-based Felix Schoeller Group, is investing over $20 million in a new coating operation at its Richland facility.
The project includes enhancements to existing facilities and the acquisition of advanced manufacturing equipment to produce siliconized release liners. This will allow Felix Schoeller locally to manufacture silicone-coated paper and films, develop innovative new products, and better serve its growing customer base in North America.
The project at Felix Schoeller’s Oswego County facility, 179 County Route 2A, includes the renovation and reconstruction of existing buildings totaling roughly 586,000 square feet for office, manufacturing and distribution space.
The company received financial assistance from the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, which approved a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement last fall along with exemptions from property taxes, real estate transfer taxes, the mortgage recording tax and sales and use taxes.
Under the terms of the 20-year PILOT agreement, Felix Schoeller will pay $122,776 annually for the first five years, followed by 2% annual increases thereafter.
Michael Szidat, CEO of Felix Schoeller North America, said the assistance from the IDA is a testament to the strong partnership between the company and the community.
“This investment will not only enable us to expand our manufacturing capabilities and product offerings but also to create new, high-quality job opportunities for the residents of Oswego County,” he said.
IDA CEO Austin Wheelock said the agency is “thrilled” to encourage the company’s growth in Oswego County. He said the assistance from the IDA would help to support the creation of an estimated 30 new jobs and retain 145 existing jobs over the next five years.
Felix Schoeller made photographic, digital imaging and specialty papers in Oswego County from the 1960s until 2005. In response to changing markets, it was restructured and concentrated on converting and distribution of imaging and specialty papers products. The facility has been transformed into a world-class paper-converting center. The site also houses the North American sales and marketing group and financial and administrative services.
Construction and equipment installation at the site began in November. It is expected to by completed by August.
