OSWEGO — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday released its plan to designate a new national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario.
The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary would include an area of 1,724 square miles and would protect 43 known shipwrecks and one aircraft representing events spanning more than 200 years of history.
NOAA said the proposal includes the draft provisions for establishing the sanctuary including the boundary, regulations and the terms of the designation.
The public can comment on the proposal through March 20.
The comment period means NOAA is nearing the end of a yearslong process to recognize the national significance of the area’s historical, archaeological and cultural resources and to manage them as part of the National Marine Sanctuary System.
“We’re just really excited about this step because it really gets us closer to the finish line,” said Ellen Brody, regional coordinator for NOAA’s Office of the National Marine Sanctuaries.
The current public comment period represents the last opportunity for the public to weigh in on the designation, but Brody said NOAA had already received public feedback during comment periods earlier in the process as well as from its sanctuary advisory council. She said the council had been instrumental in giving guidance and advice on what the local communities think about the project, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person interactions.
“I do feel good about how transparent we are with the public engagement part of this,” Brody said, noting that NOAA still hasn’t decided on an official name for the sanctuary and was seeking public input before making a decision.
NOAA first received a community-based nomination in 2017 from leaders in Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties as well as the city of Oswego and New York State. The agency announced in 2019 that it planned to designate a marine sanctuary in eastern lake Ontario.
The Lake Ontario proposal is modeled after the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Michigan. If finalized, it would be the third on the Great Lakes, joining Thunder Bay and the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast Sanctuary.
The proposed sanctuary, which would be co-managed by New York State and the federal government, has received broad support from federal, state and local officials.
Supporters have argued that the sanctuary would protect underwater resources, increase educational opportunities and potentially provide a boost to local tourism.
Unlike many other marine sanctuaries that focus on environmental protection, the Lake Ontario proposal would be a “shipwreck sanctuary” that would protect the maritime heritage of lakeshore communities.
In addition to the known shipwrecks and aircraft, archival research suggests an additional 20 shipwrecks and three aircraft may yet to be discovered. In addition, the sanctuary would highlight the connection to the ancestral lands and waters of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Portions of the original homelands of the Onondaga Nation, Cayuga Nation, Seneca Nation and Oneida Nation lie within the proposed boundaries of the sanctuary.
If the proposal goes forward, NOAA would be charged with co-managing the sanctuary and documenting and exploring its resources and providing interpretation of its cultural, historical and educational value to the public.
The regulations proposed by NOAA would: prohibit moving, removing, recovering, altering or destroying a sanctuary resource; prohibit possessing, selling, offering for sale, purchasing, importing or exporting any sanctuary resource; and prohibit deploying tethered underwater mobile systems at shipwreck sites without a permit.
The public can comment on the proposal via the Federal eRulemaking Portal. NOAA will also hold three in-person meetings and one virtual meeting where the public can offer comments. One of the meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.
Once the final public comments are received and reviewed, NOAA will finalize its documents for the environmental impact statement, management plan and regulations for the sanctuary.
Brody said she felt confident that in a little over a year or so, NOAA would be close to designating the marine sanctuary.
“That’s what we would aim for,” she said.
