Schooner St. Peter investigation

Divers investigate the wreck of the schooner St. Peter, one of the most visited recreationally accessible shipwrecks in the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. The 135-foot, three-masted schooner sank in 1898 and rests upright in 117 feet of water. 

 Photo courtesy of NOAA

OSWEGO — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday released its plan to designate a new national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario.

The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary would include an area of 1,724 square miles and would protect 43 known shipwrecks and one aircraft representing events spanning more than 200 years of history.

Recommended for you