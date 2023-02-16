A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then a few snow showers lingering in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Fulton is among three small cities in New York State that will receive federal money to hire more firefighters.
The Fulton Fire Department will receive $1,062,804 from a FEMA Safer Grant, and the money will be used to hire four firefighters. The city applied for the money in January 2022, said Adam Howard, Fulton fire chief.
“This will allow us to add one member to each crew and have another firefighter on scene to perform critical tasks,” Howard said.
As a result, the Fulton Fire Department will be able to respond to each fire with a full complement of firefighters, Howard said.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, announced that $4.5 million in total federal funding will be sent to Jamestown, Fulton and New Rochelle to hire more firefighters.
The fire departments of Jamestown will receive $1,816,201 and New Rochelle will receive $1,679,796, they said.
“Firefighters from Jamestown to Fulton to New Rochelle have worked non-stop battling on the frontlines of the pandemic and keeping our communities safe, and when I heard our fire departments were struggling to keep staffing up, I promised to deliver the fed dollars to give our heroes the support they need,” Schumer said. “That is why I am proud to deliver this major over $4.5 million federal boost so our upstate and Hudson Valley fire departments can hire new desperately needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress.”
Schumer and Gillibrand said the funding will go toward hiring 18 new firefighters, including eight Jamestown and six in New Rochelle.
“The city of Fulton recognizes the significance the FEMA Safer Grant has to community safety and department capacity. Sen. Schumer also recognized that in his efforts to secure the funding on our behalf,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.
