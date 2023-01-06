The federal government is spending millions of dollars to repair damage to the West Arrowhead Breakwater in Oswego Harbor. The breakwater runs 2,700 feet out to the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse and protects the deep draft, commercial harbor.
OSWEGO — The federal government will spend millions of dollars this year on repairing damage to a portion of Oswego Harbor’s west breakwall, which protects the harbor’s primary channel.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Congress’s bipartisan omnibus end-of-year spending package includes $17.97 million to fund major repairs to Oswego Harbor.
“Oswego Harbor will now have the federal support it needs to help complete repair on its western breakwall, protecting this essential commercial passageway to Lake Ontario and ensuring this economic engine will thrive for years to come,” Schumer said in a news release.
Oswego Harbor is the only commercial harbor in the state on Lake Ontario and is a major receiving port on the Great Lakes. The Port of Oswego handles everything from aluminum, grains and salt, to fertilizer, petroleum products and windmill parts.
Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $24.4 million in business revenue, 119 direct, indirect and induced jobs and $8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.
The repairs are necessary to ensure continued growth for the Port of Oswego Authority, which handled a record amount of tonnage in 2022, said Executive Director William Scriber.
“This is vital to the port’s expanding business, local farmers and the many businesses that depend on the port,” he said.
Schumer said the funding he secured would specifically be used to make repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater, which has been damaged by storms and waves, as well as 90 years of deterioration. The breakwater runs 2,700 feet out to the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse and protects the deep draft, commercial harbor.
Last year, Schumer helped secure $5.9 million to start repairs on the harbor’s West Arrowhead Breakwater and to make upgrades to the lighthouse.
In June 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $4.75 million contract for repairs to the breakwater and the foundation of the lighthouse. Repairs include armor stone overlay with stone sizes up to 20 tons.
The Army Corps of Engineers previously completed repairs to 1,100 feet of the breakwater’s lakeside in 2018 and 2019.
Schumer’s announcement follows one last month by former Rep. John Katko that he had secured $2.4 million to keep developing a long-term strategy to better manage and protect the coastlines of the Great Lakes, including Lake Ontario.
The Army Corps of Engineers has said a study is necessary to assess coastal vulnerabilities on the Great Lakes to a wide range of potential conditions such as climate variability, land use development and invasive species.
Protecting the Great Lakes shoreline from flooding and other threats has taken on a sense of urgency in recent years, as historic flooding has battered communities along Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline.
Homes, businesses and shoreline infrastructure have suffered millions of dollars in damage.
