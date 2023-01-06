West Arrowhead Breakwater

The federal government is spending millions of dollars to repair damage to the West Arrowhead Breakwater in Oswego Harbor. The breakwater runs 2,700 feet out to the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse and protects the deep draft, commercial harbor.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

OSWEGO   — The federal government will spend millions of dollars this year on repairing damage to a portion of Oswego Harbor’s west breakwall, which protects the harbor’s primary channel.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Congress’s bipartisan omnibus end-of-year spending package includes $17.97 million to fund major repairs to Oswego Harbor.

