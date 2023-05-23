A little over a month after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., visited Fulton Junior High School to discuss the dangers of e-cigarette companies like Elf Bar, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the import of Elf Bar and several other brands of e-cigarettes.
“This week’s announcement from the FDA banning the import of these harmful and addictive disposable e-cigarettes is a major step toward protecting our kids and teens,” said Schumer in a press release. “Too many students already struggle with nicotine vaping addictions from e-cigarettes like Elf Bars, which is why I stood with students in upstate New York to say enough is enough and urged the FDA to investigate these deceptive companies and ban their harmful products from the market.”
The FDA looked into Elf Bar and several other companies’ practices to determine whether they were targeting minors with their advertisements and found enough evidence to suggest they stop being sold in the U.S.
Schumer announced in his April 4 visit that companies like the Chinese Elf Bar were littering TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms with questionable advertising and promotion that was likely evading FDA rules.
“We have a responsibility to protect our kids and teens from these highly addictive and health-damaging e-cigarettes,” said Schumer in a release. “I am proud and pleased to see the FDA has heeded my calls to keep these deceptive and dangerous products off the market, and will keep fighting to ensure the safety of our kids across New York.”
Schumer told the audience in April that he was sure Elf Bar is violating American law by aiming advertising at children, and that he had written a letter to the head of the FDA to launch an investigation into the Chinese-owned company.
The FDA has told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to reject imports of some popular, disposable e-cigarettes, including Elf Bar, Esco Bar and Eon Smoke.
The FDA has now placed these products on the “Red List,” which means that CBP can detain shipments without inspecting them. The FDA’s alert identified more than 20 companies in China, South Korea and the U.S. that the agency said have been illegally manufacturing or shipping unauthorized vapes.
In 2019, the legal age to buy tobacco products was raised nationally to 21.
Schumer cited instances of Elf Bar paying influencers on social media to appeal directly to minors in April.
“They use kid-friendly flavors, advertising aimed at young people,” said Schumer, “and in doing so, this Chinese company is probably breaking the law.”
Schumer named off some of the “kid-friendly” flavors featured by the Elf Bar company: cranberry punch, cotton candy, vanilla ice cream, rainbow candy and blue razz ice.
A 2022 federal survey by the FDA and CDC found that of the 2.6 million youths who regularly use e-cigarettes, more than half of them use disposable products.
In March, these three companies sold more than 215 million units across the U.S., accounting for 12 percent of the e-cigarette market — Elf Bar made up the majority of these sales.
In Oswego County, there have been reports of elementary children using vapes, and 15% of students report using an e-cigarette at least once a month.
At the time of his visit in April, Schumer noted that in the central New York area, there had been 246 vape-related incidents at schools in 2023.
