A little over a month after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., visited Fulton Junior High School to discuss the dangers of e-cigarette companies like Elf Bar, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the import of Elf Bar and several other brands of e-cigarettes.

“This week’s announcement from the FDA banning the import of these harmful and addictive disposable e-cigarettes is a major step toward protecting our kids and teens,” said Schumer in a press release. “Too many students already struggle with nicotine vaping addictions from e-cigarettes like Elf Bars, which is why I stood with students in upstate New York to say enough is enough and urged the FDA to investigate these deceptive companies and ban their harmful products from the market.”

