FULTON — The Fulton City School District will offer its students the opportunity to earn the Seal of Civic Readiness, a recent New York State graduation pathway and distinction on a high school transcript and diploma. 

Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that New York State did a pilot program last year with 150 schools participating in the Seal of Civic Readiness, and that it was opened for all schools in the state to apply as candidates for this graduation pathway. 

