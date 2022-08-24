FULTON — The Fulton City School District will offer its students the opportunity to earn the Seal of Civic Readiness, a recent New York State graduation pathway and distinction on a high school transcript and diploma.
Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that New York State did a pilot program last year with 150 schools participating in the Seal of Civic Readiness, and that it was opened for all schools in the state to apply as candidates for this graduation pathway.
“It is really a formal recognition of students who have attained a very high level of proficiency around civic knowledge, civil skills, civil mindset, and civic experiences,” Geitner said. “It is both a distinction on a high school transcript and a diploma, and it really is a good indicator to future employers and or college admissions around a student’s understanding of how to be a citizen, how to participate in government, and really that that individual values civil engagement and scholarship.”
The Seal of Civic Readiness serves as a plus-one to other graduation pathways, such as STEM, the humanities or the arts. All students are still required to pass four required regents exams. The seal is earned through a points-based system, in which students are required to earn six points, with at least two points being earned in both civic knowledge and civic participation.
Students who choose a different graduation pathway but meet the Seal of Civic Readiness requirements can still earn the seal as a distinction on their diploma.
Point options for civic knowledge include passing all required social studies courses, achieving mastery on a social studies regents exam or achieving proficiency if mastery is not achieved, passing advanced social studies courses, and a civics research project. There are various project and program options for civic participation points, including a civic project, a work-based learning experience or extracurricular program, passing electives with civil engagement, a service-learning project and a civics capstone project.
There is a three-year plan regarding the Seal of Civic Readiness that consists of numerous ongoing activities. Geitner said that for the first year, the school district would be focusing on this year’s graduating seniors to ensure that they earn the seal.
“Our highest priority right now is focusing on that exiting class to make sure as we analyze the work that they have done and building in additional opportunities for points that as many seniors as possible are eligible for the seal,” Geitner said. “Then, building backwards every year this implementation plan, all the way back to seventh grade so that the students at the middle level are leaving junior high school with one point already under their belt.”
The school district will begin including components in 12th grade level social studies courses intended to assist students in obtaining the seal upon graduation, and will continue to build in interdisciplinary approaches so that students are given a variety of opportunities to earn points toward the Seal of Civic Readiness.
Geitner said that communication about the seal is important, and that it’s about learning that happens from the beginning of a student’s school experience past graduation.
“This is about citizenship and participation in your community,” Geitner said. “We have lots of examples of how our students are actively advocating for solutions, identifying concerns that they have and making their voices be heard right from the very beginning of their school experience. We want to emphasize that this is not something in addition, but it’s a different way of looking at what we already do and being very explicit about how that constitutes civic participation.”
The Board also approved the school district tax warrant for the 2022-23 school year at Tuesday’s meeting, with the total tax levy by towns in the district and the city of Fulton amounting to $22,045,571.00. The 2022-23 FCSD budget included a 2 percent tax levy increase, which was approved and voted on earlier this year.
The 2022-23 school tax is due on Sept. 6 and can be paid in full without penalty or interest until Oct. 11. After Oct. 11, a 2 percent penalty will be added and then 1 percent per month. The second installment can be paid from Feb. 12 to April 3 without penalty.
Superintendent Brian Pulvino also gave an update on capital improvement projects at the meeting, including work on the high school track and turf. Pulvino said that the track refurbishment is 75 percent complete, with the second coat and lining happening later this week or early next week. While the track is nearly complete, the turf is going to be delayed, according to Pulvino.
Originally, the project was set to be done Sept. 9. Now, project officials are hoping for Sept. 30.
“On Thursday, we got the official word, after really being told we were on schedule all along, that the turf is going to be delayed,” Pulvino said. “The installer feels good about these dates, that somewhere between (Sept. 12 and Sept. 15) they’ll start the installation and they’re hoping the possibility of the (Sept. 30) with the outside window of Oct. 7.”
Pulvino said that the delay is due to overlap with the turf crew, as they are currently finishing up other jobs. The turf is currently in Georgia and will be coordinated to arrive when the crew will be at the school. Coaches have been notified of the turf delay and are working with others to adjust schedules, according to Pulvino.
“Our goal is to do it right,” Pulvino said. “Obviously, I would love to see our seniors get out on these fields, so it’s unfortunate that this happened, but it’s amazing that every other part of the project we were able to kind of keep on track.”
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
