FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District.
During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board members got an overview from school district directors on how students in grades three through eight performed on the most recent New York State English Language Arts (ELA), science and mathematics assessments.
The results were summarized from ELA, science and math state tests taken this year.
Principals in attendance were Marc Copani from Fulton Junior High, Jeff Hendrickson of Lanigan Elementary, William Mecum of Fairgrieve Elementary and Elizabeth Stoddard of Volney Elementary for a presentation that gave a snapshot of how students in those grades performed. Granby Elementary Principal Gina Salerno wasn’t able to attend.
Fulton students’ results were juxtaposed to students in Oswego County and throughout the rest of central New York. The analysis also took into account students with disabilities and those who are economically disadvantaged.
The assessments are graded on a Level 1 to Level 4 scale, with one being the lowest possible score, and four being the highest. Those who score in the three and four range are considered proficient in the given subjects. Students who score below may be placed in a remedial course based on the demonstrated test score.
Data from the state provided by the district showed the average participation percentage across the participating grades was about 91 percent for the ELA exams. The lowest participation was in grade seven at 80 percent of students taking the tests, and the highest was in the third grade with 97 percent of students participating.
Parents are allowed to opt their children out of taking assessments. At one point, board member Robbin Griffin asked Director of Literacy Renee Hendrikson, who began the presentation, why participation was at 80 percent for the seventh grade ELA, questioning why many would opt out of taking the test.
Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner addressed the question and mentioned it was a parent’s decision and also sometimes students were influenced by their peers as well to not want to participate in the tests.
A combined look at all students showed 31 percent of students in the district scored proficient (Levels 3 and 4), three percent with disabilities scored proficient, as well as 21 percent of economically disadvantaged students.
In comparison, FCSD students performed on par with the rest of Oswego County, but were 11 percent below the rest of the central New York area.
Math assessments painted a different picture. Fulton students performed seven percent below Oswego County results and 17 percent below the region. Twenty-one percent of Fulton students scored proficient in math and 28 percent of students in Oswego County were proficient. Thirty-eight percent of students scored proficient in central New York.
Fifty percent of students in grades three through eight scored in the Level 1 range for math. The lowest rate of participation was seen in the eighth grade at 75 percent, and the highest was in third grade at 98 percent.
Students in grades four and eight this year were the last to take the science assessment. This test was aligned with the 1996 science standard. A new science test will be given to students in the fifth grade starting in 2024, according to the presentation. This transition was delayed due to COVID-19.
Results show 65 percent of students in the fourth grade scored proficient in science, while 61 percent of students in the eighth grade scored proficient. In comparison, FCSD students performed 5 percent below the county and 10 percent below the region.
Director of STEAM Abbi Hoffman noted students had performed better on the math and ELA assessments in the past.
“Historically, our students have performed better on assessments on math and ELA in the past. That is now not the case,” Hoffman said. “This changes the result of the focus on instruction in New York state.”
Hoffman went on to explain improvements have been seen in test scores from students that were placed in a remedial English and language arts class. She said most of those students have moved from Level 1 to Level 2. But students who did the same for math didn’t seem to be inching toward proficiency. Hoffman said they are seeing more ones in that case.
Hoffman said a tier three intervention system has been created, which would focus on moving the district’s lowest scoring math students toward proficiency. One of the intervention systems is “Assessing Math Concepts” (AMC), which she said utilizes the “science of learning math,” to explain the concepts to those who are struggling.
She also said the district is looking into other methods across the grade levels, including focused groups and other tier two intervention practices.
Board members were left asking themselves why students may not perform well on these tests and how they react to being put in a remedial course. Some said the students didn’t seem to care about the assessments or take them seriously. Although, other factors such as test anxiety were also mentioned.
As for intervention methods, Stoddard explained to the board the role of an instructional coach and how they take the time out of their days to help students who need extra assistance, as well as co-teach with teachers. Geitner explained the better students get in the tier one level of intervention, which is the role of the coaches, then less intervention will be needed.
A full breakdown and comparison of the results are available through the Board of Education’s agenda through go.boarddocs.com under the Superintendent’s Report tab.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the implementation of a girls wrestling team. The team is still in need of a coach, but officials said the job is posted.
