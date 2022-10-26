FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District.

During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board members got an overview from school district directors on how students in grades three through eight performed on the most recent New York State English Language Arts (ELA), science and mathematics assessments. 

