FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education provided this year’s school enrollment, results of the various programs offered by the district this summer and gave an update on capital improvement projects at its meeting on Tuesday.
Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner discussed enrollment throughout the district, breaking it down by elementary and secondary enrollment. The total district enrollment as of Sept. 9 is 3,146 students. This number is slightly lower from last year’s enrollment of 3,154.
Universal Pre-K has 135 students enrolled, with 59 students attending across two and a half sections on the west side and 76 students attending across three sections on the east side. There are a total of 1,629 students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade, with each grade mostly having around 225 to 230 students.
The Fulton Junior High School has 510 students enrolled, while G. Ray Bodley High School has 1,007.
“At our secondary enrollment, a little bit of a celebration, we are over 1,000 students again at G. Ray Bodley High School,” Geitner said. “For a while we had been under that 1,000 mark.”
Geitner said that schools have continued to have enrollment since these numbers were recorded on Friday. One of the elementary schools has since gained 16 new students, and the high school has had 17 new enrollments since last week.
Results of summer programming were also discussed at the meeting. One program offered was Bridges2Success, a program in partnership with Oswego County Opportunities that offers students entering grades K-4 activities in STEAM and social emotional learning. The program aims to prevent the “summer slide,” offering both academic programming and enrichment.
A total of 198 students attended the six-week program, 120 of those students attending full days. The program received positive feedback from both staff and parents. Parents said that they were pleased with the program and that it was a great resource for the community, and staff observed that students were seemingly excited to be in class and that it was a great opportunity for staff across the district to come together.
The Community School Summer Program for students entering fifth through eighth grade had 77 students enrolled. This program also offers the opportunity for students completing eighth grade to take required academic recovery before entering high school. The program offers a theme-based learning experience and enrichment activities, such as community partner presentations and field trips. The interdisciplinary theme for this year was “Island Life” and students read “Nim’s Island.” Oswego County Opportunities was the partner agency, and presentations or field trips offered included Challenge Island, G&G Animals, Rice Creek Field Station and more.
Students entering grades 9-12 had the opportunity to attend the GRB Summer Institute, a program that offered various mini-courses. Geitner said that the school district wanted to offer students high interest mini courses that would engage them over the summer.
“This was a suggestion and a recommendation from the high school team last year, looking at how we can find creative ways to re-engage our students in learning after some of the pandemic impacts that we experienced, with some disconnect from school due to the schedule and the remote learning,” Geitner said.
Students had the opportunity to enroll in mini courses in journaling/photography, cooking, iRacing and e-sports, theater, mindfulness and meditation, art, music, poetry and lyrics, tech and CPR. Each course lasted one week, and students had the option of attending up to four weeks of mini courses. There were 121 students enrolled.
The program received positive feedback from students, with those enrolled saying that they had fun in their courses and hope that they will continue to be offered during the school year as well.
The GRB Academic Recovery Program offered students completing grades 9-12 the opportunity to earn required credits for graduation. Courses were offered in biology, three different sections of algebra, geometry, English 9 through 11 and Global 9 and 10. There were also Regents review classes and the opportunity to take or retake Regents exams.
There were a total of 85 students enrolled and 101 Regents exams taken this summer, according to Geitner. Thirty-five students scored in a special appeal range, qualifying them to pass the Regents exam with a score between 50-64, while 25 students passed with a score of 65 or better.
The annually provided Extended School Year Program had an enrollment of 44 students. The program is provided for students with disabilities in order to prevent regression during the summer and to offer programs and services required to meet Individualized Educational Plan goals. The program experienced high engagement and attendance, featured community field trips and offered continuation of services and programs to prevent regression.
Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominick Lisi also provided a capital improvement update. Lisi said that the sidewalk work at the north end of the high school as well as the tennis court area is close to being completed and that turf work is expected to be completed in the near future.
“What I’m really thrilled to report and share with you is that as of this morning, we finally received the turf material, at least most of it, and the work is being done,” Lisi said. “Although I don’t have an ETA for completion, I would assume that if we have everything and the weather cooperates, that that should be completed in fairly short order.”
Lisi said that detailed updates on capital improvement projects are available for the public to view on the Fulton City School District’s website.
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
