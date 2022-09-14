FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education provided this year’s school enrollment, results of the various programs offered by the district this summer and gave an update on capital improvement projects at its meeting on Tuesday. 

Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner discussed enrollment throughout the district, breaking it down by elementary and secondary enrollment. The total district enrollment as of Sept. 9 is 3,146 students. This number is slightly lower from last year’s enrollment of 3,154. 

