FULTON — They will be known as the first G. Ray Bodley High School graduating class that overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fulton City School District celebrated the GRB class of 2022 at Friday’s commencement ceremony at the high school football field.
It was the first “traditional” graduation ceremony since 2019, as the pandemic forced changes to the format the past two years.
The pandemic posed significant challenges to everyone, forcing these seniors to adapt, adjust, and overcome. The speakers at Friday’s ceremony congratulated the 219 graduating students for meeting those challenges and exceeding all expectations.
“Your four years of high school were nothing normal. You were faced with learning from home, learning in a socially distant classroom, and learning independently. You’re here because you rose to the challenge,” said Penny Downing, math teacher and department chair who is retiring after a three-decade career with FCSD. “Continue your education, whether it’s college, the military, or on-the-job training so you can learn the skills that will make you a contributing member of society.”
Downing cited her own personal tragedies of losing loved ones, and how, with help from friends, she eventually got through those difficult times.
“Life is not easy. In life you will face challenges and tragedies. It’s how you react to these challenges and tragedies that will shape the person you become,” she said. “Take care of yourself and spend time with the people you love.”
Downing encouraged the graduates to use their education and work ethic as they move forward.
“Find something you can be passionate about and give it your all,” she said. “Now is your time to get out there, make an impact, and change the world.”
Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino also commended the students on clearing the hurdles caused by the pandemic.
“When I think of this class, the words perseverance and resilience immediately come to mind. You were presented with challenges and you have forged ahead on your journey,” Pulvino said. “Tonight is a celebration of your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in everything you have done and plan to do. Your tenacity and work ethic have driven you to succeed and brought you to this important milestone achievement.”
The superintendent thanked the parents, school district faculty and staff, and community partners for the roles they have played in helping the class of 2022.
He advised the graduates to strategically stay the course to achieve their goals.
“As you enter the world as Fulton City School District graduates, be flexible, seek knowledge and understanding, and be proactive in shaping the future in a positive way for yourselves, your families, your neighbors and peers, our local community, our nation, and our world,” Pulvino said.
Lydia Mirabito, a summa cum laude graduate and the senior class secretary, was chosen to address the graduates on behalf of her classmates.
“As your life’s journey continues on to the next chapter, always remember to cherish the moments and the memories from each step along the way,” she said. “Make the most of each day, be mindful, and take advantage of all opportunities you can to learn.”
The pandemic was an obstacle, she said, but it did not stop these seniors from accomplishing their goals.
“Do not let obstacles stand in your way of achieving great things, but see them as opportunities to grow and gain wisdom that will benefit yourself and others,” she said. “Be proud of all you have accomplished, be hopeful for all you will accomplish, and be thankful for your time here at G Ray Bodley.”
Robbin Griffin, president of the FCSD Board of Education, called the class of 2022 “a tenacious group.”
“Your class was challenged by a worldwide pandemic that altered how we functioned on a daily basis,” Griffin said. “You responded to the challenges with questions and thoughts, in the end demonstrating flexibility and a willingness to adapt to temporary norms in an effort to come together as a class.”
She said the pandemic tested these students in unique ways.
“Overall, I believe it is fair to say that this class has experienced some unique challenges, which you faced with energy, flexibility, and dignity,” Griffin said. “Never lose your ability to adapt and overcome life’s inconveniences.”
Before the graduates walked to the stage, segments of the class of 2022 were asked to stand and receive additional applause. These included the 25 summa cum laude graduates (academic average of 95 or higher), 41 magna cum laude graduates (average of 90 to 94.99), and 39 cum laude graduates (average of 85 to 89.99). Several graduates, when their names were called, were also noted for receiving awards and/or scholarships.
The ceremony was recorded and can be viewed on the district’s website at www.fultoncsd.org and the district’s Facebook page.
