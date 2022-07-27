FULTON — The Fulton City School District discussed the potential offering of full-day pre-K and appointed numerous positions at its meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Brian Pulvino noted the success of the school district’s summer school program and discussed the possibility of the district offering full-day pre-K to families.
“I wanted to let the board know that we are pursuing full-day pre-K, at least two sections,” Pulvino said. “We’re looking at sections and seeing what’s feasible.”
Pulvino said that surveys were conducted and 34 families are interested in the program so far.
Board of Education members expressed their excitement about full-day pre-K during Board forum.
“I just want to second the kudos to everyone that’s involved in bringing full-day pre-K to the community,” Board of Education President Robbin Griffin said. “I think that’s wonderful, not only for our students, but for the families. I think it really does help fill a great need.”
The board also accepted a donation of $3,500 from University of Rochester, a result of G. Ray Bodley High School biology teacher Dan Mainville being awarded the 2022 Singer Family Prize for Excellence in Secondary School Teaching. Graduating seniors of the University of Rochester nominate teachers who made a difference in their lives, and there were four recipients this year, according to the university’s website.
Multiple administrators, teachers, facilitators and other personnel were appointed at the meeting, including Abbie Hoffmann as Director of STEAM, effective Sept. 1. The board also appointed Chelsea Spier as Teen Health Issues Educator and Audrey Proto as Teaches English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) teacher.
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
