FULTON — The Fulton City School District held a public forum regarding its 2022-23 safety plan and discussed administrative appointments and policies at its meeting.
Chief of Operations and Finance Dominick Lisi gave an overview of the 2022-23 district-wide safety plan for the safety plan public forum. The final submission of the safety plan has been available on the school district’s website for over 30 days for the public to review, and holding a public forum is the last step in the process.
The plan is broken up into several sections, and the planning implementation goals and objectives are to meet and or exceed New York State requirements. The overall goal is to prevent and or minimize effects of serious violent events and emergencies and to facilitate and coordinate district efforts with local and county resources, Lisi said.
Section one covers general considerations and planning guidelines with the purpose of meeting local, county and state requirements. This section includes the identification of school stakeholders and crisis response and incident command teams and how the teams respond to a crisis. Section one also includes plan review and public comment.
Section two is risk reduction, and prevention and intervention, which reviews community resources and cooperative relationships such as with the Fulton Police Department and Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. This section also covers training, drills and exercises, and the implementation of school security including the visitor identification process, Raptor, Navigate Prepared, and other resources that the district uses to prepare for and prevent crises. Program initiatives to improve communication, early detection and reporting are a part of this section, as well as hazard determination to identify potential emergency and crisis areas and how the district responds to them.
Section three covers emergency response and situational responses, including notification activation in the event of a crisis, internal and external communications and the coordination and response of the emergency response incident command team and situational responses to hazards.
Recovery is section four, district support for various recovery teams and efforts and how the district would respond after a crisis. The appendix section goes over numerous items, including the district response team organizational chart, SHELL cards and how the school buildings use them to prevent emergencies and crises, the contact numbers for reporting threats and or acts of violence, and the Dignity for All Students Act Report of Bullying, Harassment or Discrimination.
FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said that the school district will continue to review all of its protocols and procedures through the end of the year and throughout the course of the summer in preparation for the 2022-23 school year. Pulvino said that anyone with questions or feedback can reach out to him or Lisi via email or the “Let’s Talk” section of the district’s website. The safety plan can be viewed in its entirety on the FCSD website in the required notices section.
“Emergency planning and safety and security are at the paramount of our work and we look forward to any feedback that you have, as the best security is all working together to focus on the safety of all of our students and staff each and every day,” Pulvino said.
Following the safety plan public forum, the Board of Education held its regular meeting. Pulvino announced the appointment of two administrative positions, Shannon Babbie as the director of human resources and Desiree Saladin as the director of special education.
Various policies were approved at the meeting, including the policy on student sexual harrassment. While the whole policy had been revised, Pulvino explained that the changes were due to wording.
“The feedback that we received was from our attorneys and they rewrote that description based on current law and interpretation by them, and we brought it back to the policy committee for review,” Pulvino said. “And I believe the only thing that we changed was to match our title of our DASA coordinators, because then they used a different title, so we used our current title, but that rewording was to align with the most current, so that was the feedback.”
The board also mentioned that the track and field work at G. Ray Bodley High School will begin on June 20 and is anticipated to be completed between Aug. 16 and 20 to be ready in time for fall sports. The track will not be accessible while work is being done, but should be completed by the time practice starts for fall sports.
The next FCSD Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at the G. Ray Bodley High School library. Meetings are also available to livestream online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.