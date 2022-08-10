FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education discussed school safety and universal pre-K offerings at its meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Brian Pulvino discussed safety ahead of the upcoming school year, sharing details of a recent meeting that featured school administrators and the Fulton police chief.
“We did some review of some of the events that have happened in our country around school shootings and problems around school safety,” Pulvino said. “We had a good discussion in that area, we really broke down Uvalde in particular. … We really reflected on our practices, things that we do well and things that we could do better.”
Pulvino said that the school district currently has a one-year contract for its school resource officer, and is working to extend the contract. He said that he was recently informed that other school districts are doing three- to five-year contracts, which is what he will be recommending for Fulton.
Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominick Lisi spoke about one area the school district is exploring, which is the improvement of communication during a crisis.
“One of the things we recognized in our conversation and reviewing some of the other recent crises around the nation was the need for effective and reliable communication in terms of a crisis,” Lisi said. “So we’re looking at ways in which we might facilitate that, whether it be a technology and also the protocols for communication, so that’s something we’ll be bringing to the board shortly.”
Pulvino said that a committee would be meeting in the near future, potentially next week, regarding school safety. The committee is comprised of community members, board members, administrators, teachers and students, according to Pulvino.
“I think we’ve had a really good partnership with the police department and I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership, but I look forward to the discussion and the dialogue that we have,” Pulvino said. “I also believe that will probably evolve into a conversation just about security in general around the use of a patrol officer, so I’m looking forward to the feedback.”
The board also provided updates on the offering of full-day pre-K, with Director of Early Childhood Education Kelly Gates speaking about the universal pre-K (UPK) full-day slots.
“Since 1998 we’ve been able to provide UPK, and why that is important is because early childhood is the most important time,” Gates said. “Birth to 5 years of age is when our brain is developing the fastest. UPK supports the transition for students to kindergarten. It also helps them make friends, develop routines and become independent.”
Gates said that there are currently 120 students enrolled in UPK, with 41 families interested in full-day slots.The school district was allocated state-aid funding for 28 full-day slots, and half-day slots are still available.
There are a total of 158 UPK slots, including the 28 full-day slots.
Community partners working with the school district on UPK offerings include Oswego County Opportunities, First Step, the Fulton YMCA and Little Luke’s, which is a new partnership with the school district this year.
Projected locations are Fairgrieve, Volney, Lanigan and Granby Elementary Schools as well as the Fulton YMCA.
Full-day pre-K will be offered at Lanigan, staffed by the Fulton YMCA. The YMCA will host and staff two half-day sessions at its location, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
At Volney, there will be a full-day session staffed by Little Luke’s and two half-day programs staffed by First Step. Granby will also have morning and afternoon half-day programs through First Step.
There will be morning and afternoon half-day classes at Fairgrieve partnered with Oswego County Opportunities, and Fairgrieve has offered an additional classroom if needed.
The school district oversees the curriculum, which is the same in all of the classrooms, according to Gates.
“I really want to make a point of saying that this is a partnership with the community and all of us being a team together,” Gates said. “I’m very excited about Little Luke’s wanting to join that partnership. I think this is a really good visual of what it means to be a Fulton UPK student.”
Families with children who are 4 years old or will be 4 by Dec. 1 are eligible to enroll in universal Pre-K. The school district provides transportation as well as meals.
“We do have room and I think it’s essential that every child possible can get into our UPK early childhood,” Pulvino said.
Pulvino also announced the addition of a QR code on the paper calendars that are sent out to families every year. Scanning the QR code with a mobile device will display the most recent calendar, so that families can keep up to date with any adjustments made on events. The change comes as a result of feedback the school district has received from families, according to Pulvino.
“It’s a new and improved version based on feedback, and hopefully this will stop and reduce the number of phone calls and frustrations that parents have when they look at the calendar and it is not reflecting at home,” Pulvino said. “So this will be quite helpful, I believe.”
Paper calendars will also be accessible to members of the community who do not have students currently in the school district. Anyone interested in receiving a calendar can contact the school district’s central office, according to Pulvino.
The board also discussed a school supply giveaway it will be hosting on Aug. 25 in conjunction with “One District, One Book,” The Fulton Teachers’ Association, Fulton Community School, City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department and United Way of Greater Oswego County Stuff-a-Bus.
The giveaway will also feature a screening of the movie “Nim’s Island” and Fulton City School District students will be offered a free hot dog, chips and drink courtesy of Fulton Pop Warner Football. Free popcorn for the movie will also be offered, as well as haircuts, clothing and hygiene items giveaways and face painting.
The school supply giveaway will take place on Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial. The movie will start at 8 p.m.
Anyone interested in donating school supplies for the Stuff-a-Bus giveaway can bring donations to Bullhead Point from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. Suggested items include two-pocket folders, crayons, pencils, pens, binders, backpacks, colored pencils, notebooks and glue.
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
