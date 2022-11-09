FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education announced on Tuesday a proposed shift in high school English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum to improve English competency, encourage learning and enhance Regents exam scores, among other things.
Fulton English Chair Danielle Florio and FCSD Director of Literacy Renee Hendrickson presented a PowerPoint regarding the proposed ELA shifts before the board, illustrating the ELA courses that would be available to students and their expected benefits.
Presently, Fulton students are required to complete four ELA credits, and their senior year is the only opportunity students have to select ELA classes that interest them. Students are also required to pass the New York State Regents ELA examination, which is administered to 11th grade students.
The proposed shift would do a few things: it would give students in grades 10, 11 and 12 the opportunity to select ELA courses based on personal interest; require all 11th grade students to take the ELA Regents in January 2023; and require all 10th grade cohorts to take ELA Regents in June 2023.
“Our students tell us learning needs to be engaging and relevant,” the presentation read. “Our families tell us that they need more meaningful information about how their children are progressing and how they will be well-prepared for life after high school.”
Florio and Hendrickson said the goals for this shift included meeting graduation requirements earlier, reducing the number of exams required to be taken in June, increasing time to focus on other academic needs and providing opportunities for students to select and plan for “innovative and engaging” ELA courses to earn credits.
The shift in ELA curriculum would also provide students with more time to prepare for their corresponding Regents exam as well as give students who typically struggle in traditional English programs new opportunities to engage with ELA material.
“I’m excited,” said Board President Robbin Griffin. “I did this back in the olden days, (and) what I noticed (was) some of the students that weren’t strong in English started developing greater interest in some English skills that they otherwise wouldn’t have because they struggle so much in a traditional English class setting. … It was neat for me to see my peers start to enjoy parts of English that they (previously) felt they couldn’t do or didn’t make sense.”
Griffin emphasized that just because students would get more options to select classes that interest them doesn’t mean the curriculum for those classes would be easy.
“The rigor was there,” Griffin said, describing classes from a similar program in which she was involved. “I wrote as much in those classes as I wrote in traditional-setting classes. So, I find this very exciting. … When students have choices and more control, I think that they work even harder … because they’ve chosen to do this.”
Board member Jennifer Mainville expressed a similar sentiment but focused more on how the shift in ELA curriculum would be a good learning opportunity for teachers as well as students.
“This is really great,” Mainville said. “Professionally, we’re having teachers who are going to be refreshed … and it puts that spark back into teaching. If you’ve been doing it a while, it’s something new. And I think that’s really going to trickle down to the students as well.”
