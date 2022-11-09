FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education announced on Tuesday a proposed shift in high school English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum to improve English competency, encourage learning and enhance Regents exam scores, among other things.

Fulton English Chair Danielle Florio and FCSD Director of Literacy Renee Hendrickson presented a PowerPoint regarding the proposed ELA shifts before the board, illustrating the ELA courses that would be available to students and their expected benefits.

