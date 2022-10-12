FULTON — Fulton City School District Board of Education President Robbin Griffin had one message to the students in attendance that expressed interest in forming a varsity girls wrestling team: “inspire.”
After a presentation from FCSD Athletic Director Chris Ells, and discussion between board members, the school district is “moving forward” with instituting a varsity girls wrestling team after its meeting Tuesday.
During Ells’ presentation, he noted that girls wrestling has been classified as an “emerging” sport by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, meaning that at least four sections of New York high school athletics have at least four schools participating in the sport.
Locally within Section III, which houses Fulton, other schools interested in pursuing girls wrestling are Holland Patent, General Brown and Camden. As of the meeting, only Homer had approved girls wrestling, while the other districts are in the phase of presenting to school boards.
“I have stepped up to assist, at least, Section III to be able to introduce this,” Ells said. “As a section just with our community and how important Fulton wrestling is, I thought that it would be a good opportunity for us to be on the forefront there.”
Currently, Fulton typically does get a couple girls that join the varsity team every year, but those teams currently wrestle in what Ells called “mixed competition.” That means a girl can compete on a designed boys sport, if they’re approved by Section III and the state.
With the girls team, not only will Fulton have the opportunity to continue to wrestle against mixed competition teams, but they will have competition against other schools with strictly girls varsity programs.
“We are looking at doing different tournaments,” Ells said, referring to the other teams within Section III trying to add girls wrestling. He added that girls from other local districts — such as Oswego, Hannibal and Mexico — could possibly also have the opportunity to join Fulton wrestling.
The plan is to start on Dec. 2 when Fulton takes on Fairport to have girls wrestle against each other, since Fairport does have girls on their team, as well.
At a recent meeting with interested student-athletes and parents on Oct. 5, Ells said 16 girls expressed interest in forming the team. Fourteen of those girls currently do not play a winter sport. Twelve others have been coming to practices at the Fulton Wrestling Club, while others participate in fall sports.
That number is higher than most winter sports, Ells mentioned, because of, one, the nature of girls basketball “can only handle about 15” student-athletes. Other winter sports, such as bowling or indoor track, have less than 16 girls on the team.
FCSD Board Vice President Brenda Abelgore questioned the “sustainability” of the program financially.
Financially, Ells estimated the cost around $13,000 for the season. Approximately $8,000 would go toward a head coach for the program — comparable to other varsity coaches at FCSD — and another $3,000 would tentatively would go toward travel costs. Another $2,000 would be reserved for tournament and referee fees.
“I know we have the funding right now because you (Ells) looked into it,” she said. “I would hate to get them going and then have to say, ‘Well, sorry girls, we don’t have the money for you this year.’”
A longevity concern came up with the current lack of junior varsity or modified programs.
“Can I see Fulton having a JV program? I can, just because I can see what our program does here. Unfortunately, just like our JV teams right now at Fulton, we will go to dual meet competitions and we won’t have anyone to wrestle,” Ells said. “Even our varsity (team) struggles to get 10 matches in … because other schools struggle to field teams.”
But the Fulton Wrestling Club has already added girls divisions for wrestling, Ells told board members, and other tournaments are also adding girls divisions. There is a good amount of community interest building already.
Ells noted that he thought the minimum number of girls needed on the team would be 10, due to 13 weight classes.
Ells compared it to the varsity swimming and diving team utilizing the local Speed Demons swim club, and the local bowling alley leagues to gain interest for the bowling teams.
There will be other opportunities, such as a state invitational held at SRC Arena in Syracuse, plus out-of-section teams like Canandaigua and Waterloo, both in Section V, have instituted girls wrestling.
Ells mentioned that while those teams seem farther away, Waterloo is a little shorter drive than Cortland — a rival Section III school that Fulton travels to frequently for athletics.
“We’re moving forward,” Griffin said at the end of the discussion. “Good luck to you all, and I hope you inspire a lot of other young ladies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.