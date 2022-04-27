FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education approved the tentative 2022-2023 administrative budget for CiTi BOCES at its meeting Monday.
The administrative budget of $8,579,416 was passed 5-0, with no discussion.
The administrative budget was presented by CiTi BOCES at its 2022 annual meeting on April 6. According to the CiTi BOCES budget proposal, the 2022-2023 proposed administrative budget is a 6.7% increase from the 2021-2022 budget, which was $8,037,438. This change is mostly attributed to an increase of $378,314 in estimated costs for retiree health benefits.
There is a 3.5% premium increase and nine new retirees being added to the plan. There are also estimated cost increases for cyber liability coverage and contracted financial software upgrades.
The administrative aspect of the budget includes the Board of Education, District Superintendent, Business Office, Human Resources and Administrative Services. Costs include the salaries and benefits for all central administrative, supervisory and support personnel as well as elected health benefits for all BOCES retirees and, if applicable, a supplemental teacher retirement assessment for certified salaries. Equipment, supplies, revenue note interest/bank fees, total contractual expense and net transfers other than capital are also part of this budget.
Employee benefits make up 6.51% of the budget, support salaries are 8.84%, certified salaries are 5.08%, transfer charges are 4.01%, capital outlay equipment is 0.10%, supplies and materials are 0.37%, contract and other are 5.70%, contract professional services are 0.42% and interest on revenue notes are 0.06%.
The largest part is other post-employment benefits, which makes up 68.90% of the budget. Health insurance costs for retirees from all CiTi programs and services reside entirely in the administrative portion of the BOCES budget, as required by law. Transfer credits are not included in these percentages.
The Monday Board of Education meeting also included a 5-0 vote to cast the ballot for CiTi Board of Education members. The candidates are Allison Douglas of the Central Square Central School District, Nicole Nadeau of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District and Rob Southworth of the Phoenix Central School District. Each candidate is nominated for a three-year term.
Other component districts also held meetings Monday regarding the approval of the CiTi BOCES 2022-2023 administrative budget. The component districts consist of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District, Central Square Central School District, Fulton City School District, Hannibal Central School District, Mexico Academy & Central School District, Oswego City School District, Phoenix Central School District, Pulaski Academy & Central School District and Sandy Creek Central School District.
According to the New York State School Boards Association, BOCES expenses are included in the annual budget of each school district, as BOCES have no taxing authority. BOCES also receive state aid, and some programs are funded through the state or federal government. The administrative budget is the only component of the CiTi BOCES budget that the component districts vote on.
