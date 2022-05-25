FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education announced the appointment of three new administrators at its meeting on Tuesday.
William Mecum will be the new principal of Fairgrieve Elementary School, effective July 1. Mecum is currently the director of instructional support services for the school district and has prior experience as a building principal. Mecum will be replacing current principal Jean Sampsell, who is retiring this year.
Dan Sherman was appointed director of instructional technology and data. Sherman has served as a third grade teacher for the school district and is currently a technology instructional coach. He will begin his new position on July 1.
Kelly Gates has been appointed as director of early childhood education, a position that was recently created, effective July 1. Gates is currently an instructional coach and previously taught kindergarten for the school district. Gates also has prior experience as a universal preschool teacher, program coordinator, coach, administrative intern and speech and language therapist.
FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said that he is looking forward to working with the new staff and the impact that the team will have on students.
“It is going to be one of the most powerful teams,” Pulvino said. “I’ve been blessed to be on many powerful teams, but we continue to build and get stronger.”
Programs being offered this summer by the school district were also discussed. Opportunities will be offered to all district students entering kindergarten through 12th grade in various subjects. The program’s focus includes building essential learning skills, social and emotional learning and fun learning activities. Students entering fifth through eighth grades will have a guest speaker, trip or exploratory project each week, and those entering ninth through 12th grades will have the opportunity to take mini courses offered through GRB Summer Institute.
The Bridges to Success program is partnering with Oswego County Opportunities to offer some students to spend a full day at the program instead of a half day. Half of a day will be academic session, and OCO is providing an enrichment opportunity for the other half. Full-day slots are limited and are based on school aged child care regulations.
There is still opportunity to register for summer programs. Additional information can be found on the school district’s website.
Pulvino also discussed a bill to increase the small city school district debt limit. Small school districts have a debt limit of 5%, while other schools have a debt limit of 10%. The debt cap for the school district is currently about $39 million, and would be brought up to nearly $78 million if the debt limit were to be increased to that of other schools, according to Pulvino.
“It would allow us to do more projects, things like that, more flexibility as opposed to the small projects,” Pulvino said. “So this is good for school districts, especially small city school districts, and put us on a level playing field with other rural school districts and other school districts across the state whose debt limit is 10% and not 5%.”
Members of the school district had recently sent a letter to legislators in support of this bill, and on Tuesday a letter came out of different organizations coming together at the state level to support it as well. The bill would require passage by the legislature and then would be presented to residents of New York to vote on. Although it is not slated to be on the ballot until the 2023 or 2024 general election, the school district will continue discussing the small city school district debt limit and stressing the importance of this bill to the community.
“This is definitely a piece of legislation and a constitutional agenda item that’s going to be important for our future and allow us to really look at our facilities in a much more global way down the road,” Pulvino said.
The 2022 innovation video was shown at the meeting, which is available to view on the school district’s website. Strategic coherence, communication and innovation are discussed in the video while highlighting various programs that are offered to students. Programs are in multiple industries, including automotive and transportation technologies, woodshop and construction and multimedia production.
Board of Education Student Representative Reagan LaPage was among students who contributed to the innovation video. LaPage said that she feels students are pressured to go to college, and that the programs and clubs offered by the school district are needed and are good for students who may want to take a different path.
“I talked to one of my friends who, I think he’s going for welding or something around welding, and when we compared the path that I was going to take going to college compared to his path, he’s going to be making more money than I am going to a four-year college, and he’s going to be just as happy as I’m going to be going to college, and I wish more kids realized that that’s OK,” LaPage said.
The 2022-23 safety plan was also discussed. The safety plan is reviewed yearly and consists of four sections. Section one is a general overview of the plan and identifies teams and stakeholders involved, while section two includes community resources that are available to address safety and security, as well as safety program initiatives, trainings, drills and early detection of potential violent behaviors. Section three focuses on emergency communications notifications, emergency response resources and responses to natural hazards, technological or biological threats, human-based threats and pandemics. Recovery response actions are covered in section four. Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominick Lisi said that through the revision process the committee had identified several minor revisions but that the previous plan has remained essentially intact. The safety plan is available to view on the school district’s website. There will be a safety plan public forum on June 14 prior to the Board of Education meeting.
The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the G. Ray Bodley High School library.
