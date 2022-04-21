FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education unanimously adopted its budget of $79,129,000 at Tuesday night’s meeting, a 3.80% increase from 2021-2022.
The budget does not include a planned use of reserves, instead using $108,882 from the assigned fund balance and a 2% tax levy increase. The budget-to-budget increase is attributed to various expenses including contract costs such as salary and benefits, the addition of a speech pathologist and a dually-certified physical education/health teacher and costs of maintaining programs and supports.
The school district also has 30 positions that were added through federal funding that may not be able to continue in the future unless they move over to the general fund. Some of these positions are mandatory, such as a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) teacher. A sixth-grade school counselor is also a required position, as sixth-graders are mandated to get exposure to careers and career pathways. These required positions would be a priority to keep, regardless of federal funding.
Without using reserves, federal stimulus funds or a tax levy increase, the current budget gap is $541,148. In order to close this gap, the school district’s options are to increase the tax levy, pull from the unassigned fund balance or a reduction in programs. The school district has no plans of reducing programs, which is one reason why there is a proposed 2% tax levy increase.
“When we talk about building infrastructure, our infrastructure is our kids in our community,” FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said while addressing tax levy increase concerns. “So we can build all sorts of roads and all sorts of kind of things, but kids and the future are what we’re building as well, so I think we’ve also got an invaluable investment.”
The estimated impact of a 2% tax levy increase on a house assessed to be valued at $100,000 would be $38.98 per year. This is an average estimate only, as tax rolls have not been finalized. There was no percentage increase in tax levy in the 2021-2022 budget.
The three-part budget consists of program, capital and administrative costs. Program makes up 74.8% of the budget, capital 14.8% and administrative 10.4%. The program components include regular and special education, special school, student services, summer school and benefits.
The expenses of employee salaries and benefits and instructional supplies and materials come from the program aspect of the budget.
The total revenues estimated amount to $78,587,852. State aid makes up 70% of the 2022-2023 estimated revenues, while tax levy contributes 27.9% and 2.1% comes from other sources.
In a 2019-2020 comparison of per pupil spending per the NYS Education Department, FCSD underspent compared to its counterparts. That school year, Fulton spent $19,719.91 per pupil, while the county average was $20,159.81 and the average of all schools in the state was $22,834.84.
“I believe this budget will take us to the next steps that we need to take, fueled with the federal funds, to help us get through what we got through the last two years and get us to where we want to be in the next three to five years, because we should always be thinking forward,” Pulvino said.
The budget hearing will take place on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the G. Ray Bodley High School library. The budget vote will be on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial.
Also on the ballot will be the student transportation vehicles proposition with a proposed budget of $145,000 to purchase two wheelchair buses for school transportation, and the library tax proposition proposing an additional $22,657 in funding to the Fulton Public Library.
