FULTON — The Fulton City School District has appointed Desiree Saladin as its new director of special education.
Saladin joined the school district in 2021 as a restorative practices specialist for Fairgrieve Elementary School, and she has 15 years of experience as a special education teacher leader.
Saladin spent five years as a special education teacher leader at the School at Springbrook in Oneonta and 10 years at Onondaga Cortland Madison BOCES. While at BOCES, she also served as a school district leader intern and a school building leader intern.
Saladin has many duties in her current role, including helping to provide social emotional learning support to students and staff while also building relationships with the community.
“It’s really focused around helping to develop culture and community in the buildings and across the district,” Saladin said. “The Restorative Practices Specialist position was actually new to the district this year and it was great that they had assigned each of us to one of the elementary buildings as well as the junior high. It definitely just helped provide a lot of the social emotional support for students as we got back into a bit of a more normal school year … they wanted to make sure that students were supported and staff as well.”
Saladin said that throughout her career her focus has always been on advocating for and supporting the students that she works with and their families.
“I’ve always put a lot of emphasis not just on the student but also on their family too,” Saladin said. “It’s important that in the special ed realm that we’re supporting everyone. We can obviously accomplish so much more when we all work together, so that’s just always been my mindset and it was just so fortunate to be able to have the timing go a little bit right and, you know, I really enjoyed my time so much at Fulton this year, so it just felt like a really great fit with the district.”
As director of special education, Saladin’s numerous responsibilities include overseeing and helping to guide all of the special education programs.
“Some of the more common things that people know about obviously are students have their individualized education plans, so we’re assuring that those plans are complete and in compliance and really geared toward meeting students’ needs and providing them the accommodations or modifications that they might need in order to access the general education curriculum,” Saladin said.
Throughout her career, what has been most rewarding for Saladin are the relationships she has built with students and their families.
“I think that I’m really proud of the relationships that I’ve built with families,” she said. “Even when you think about the restorative piece, so much of what we’re working toward is relationships, right? When you have strong relationships with everybody that you’re encountering, you can accomplish things. And I can proudly say that over the years, I have so many families that I’m still in contact with that I’ve had their students over a decade ago now. When I think back about those students, how I’m still in touch with families and they’re happy to tell me the things that have gone well for their child over the years and to see what they’re doing now, those are just like really proud moments. It’s great that I was able to build those relationships and can still hear from those people about how things are going, and they’re happy about the impact that I was able to have whenever I was working with them or their child. So I think that’s what’s meaningful is, when it comes down to it, the relationships that you have with people and how you continue to maintain and hold onto those.”
Saladin said that she is looking forward to her new position.
“I’m excited to be getting back to special education,” Saladin said. “I’ve really enjoyed the role that I’ve been doing this year, really just meaningful work with the restorative practices piece, but, my history being in special ed all that time, I am really looking forward to getting back to that. When I first became a teacher that’s really where my heart was, so I am excited just in general to be getting back into that realm.”
As part of her vision for her new role, Saladin wants to ensure that every child is treated as an individual with individual needs.
“For me, it’s really important that we remember that they are people first and they’re individuals, so it’s important to me that we’re not automatically grouping students into certain categories, because every child is an individual. So it’s important to me that the department and all of the great, amazing team that we have continue to identify what each individual child needs and how we can promote independence for them so that they can be most successful. We’re really just striving to do our best to make sure that students have the best possible outcomes.”
Saladin will be taking the place of Katherine Adams, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the school district. Adams will be staying on over the summer to work with Saladin and help her transition into the new role.
“I’m really lucky to be able to work through this summer with the current director,” Saladin said. “She’s staying on through the summer, so that’s just so appreciated and I’m lucky to be able to work alongside her and learn from her experience and expertise in the district. She’s been serving the district for a very long time and has done just a lot of work for these students, so I’m very happy to be able to do that with her.”
Saladin will start as director of special education today, July 1.
