FULTON — The Fulton City School District has appointed Kelly Gates as director of early childhood education, a newly created position for the district.
Gates has worked for the Fulton City School District since 2019. She is currently an instructional coach for universal pre-kindergarten through second grade, and previously taught kindergarten for two years at Lanigan Elementary School. Gates has also served as the co-coordinator of the Bridges 2 Success K-4 summer program.
Before coming to Fulton, Gates worked at Walton Central School District as a speech therapist for about 10 years, universal pre-K teacher for 11 years and completed an administrative internship. While she was still a UPK teacher, Gates pursued an educational administration certification from the University of Scranton and then finished up her certificate of advanced study through Le Moyne College in May 2021. Additionally, she has a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Fredonia and a master’s degree in education from the College of Saint Rose.
Gates said that Lanigan Elementary provided a welcoming environment for her while she transitioned into the district.
“My family moved to central New York in 2019 and I was hired here at Lanigan as a kindergarten teacher, and right away you feel welcome in the district and in the community,” Gates said. “Everyone is very focused on what is best for kids, so it’s really been a wonderful experience and I’m excited to continue to be here in this new role.”
The position of director of early childhood education came after a need was identified for children and their families to receive support early on in life. Early childhood education relates to teaching children from birth until they are 8 years old.
“We know that it’s important for kids to receive services early, for families to get support early, even right from birth,” Gates said. “In my role, I’ll be able to partner with community organizations and families to help them in their transition from preschool to kindergarten and provide them with what they need to be successful not only early, but as a lifelong learner.”
Gates is looking forward to her new role, as she will be doing work that she is passionate about.
“I’ve spent my whole career, really, with the little ones,” Gates said. “I feel like it is my home, really, like it’s what I love, it’s my passion to support little ones and their families. This year I was fortunate to work with UPK through second grade and just see the amazing things that are going on in all four elementary buildings, so when the position became available, I just felt like it’s something that is me.”
In her current role, Gates provides direct coaching support to 42 teachers and assists teachers with their lessons, providing feedback and resources. She will be a district partner to children, their families and community organizations in her new role, assisting them with the transition into the district and helping them to get their start. She will also be supervising the district’s speech therapist, among other duties relating to early childhood education.
“Ms. Gates brings a clear vision for supporting our youngest learners and their families by providing educational experiences that are engaging, positive and developmentally appropriate,” Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino said in a press release when the appointment was announced.
Gates said that she is dedicated to doing what is best for the kids in Fulton and that she’s very excited about her new role.
“I think the most rewarding part is really being able to partner with families and support them with their little ones,” Gates said. “It’s such an important time and it often is exciting, but it also can be a lot. So I think being able to partner with families and help them with their little ones and to get them off to a really great start is what’s rewarding, seeing that impact, and then it carries on through their whole lives.”
