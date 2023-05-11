Robert K. Weaver

PHOENIX  — The father of an 8-year-old Phoenix student who brought a gun to school and showed it to a friend has been arrested, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Robert K. Weaver, 34, of 69 Larned Road, Schroeppel, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

