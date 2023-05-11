PHOENIX — The father of an 8-year-old Phoenix student who brought a gun to school and showed it to a friend has been arrested, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Robert K. Weaver, 34, of 69 Larned Road, Schroeppel, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Phoenix Superintendent Christopher Byrne sent a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday notifying them about the incident.
A student at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School told a bus driver Wednesday morning that the previous afternoon another student had showed him what appeared to be a gun while on the bus.
“As soon as this incident was reported to school administration, the student in question was immediately removed from the bus and searched …,” Byrne said, adding that no weapons were found in the student’s possession.
Phoenix police and sheriff’s deputies were called and based on their interview with the 8-year-old student they went to the child’s home, Byrne said.
They found an inoperable handgun that was determined to be the gun the student brought to school. It did not contain ammunition, he said.
Lt. Andy Bucher, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said the weapon was a revolver believed to be from the late 1800s or early 1900s.
Weaver was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court. He is being held in the county jail.
Bucher said one of the weapons charges against Weaver was for defacing the revolver and another was because Weaver has a previous conviction.
Because of his age, the student will not be charged.
Byrne said the student would face consequences per the school district’s code of conduct. He also praised the student who came forward to report the incident.
“Student safety is the top priority in the Phoenix Central School District and we have taught our students the ‘see something, say something’ approach to situations,” he said. “We are thankful that one of our elementary students did exactly what they were taught to do and reported this to an adult staff member.
