From left are Jonathan Kobelia, Jo-Anne Dallett, Tim Dallett, Paul Lear, Evelyn Frederiksen, Corey King, Mary Kay Stone, Dr. Natalie Woodall and Eva Corradino, with a pair of swords and the quartermaster’s desk of Alfred Nathaniel Beadle.
OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall, a local author and historian, simply called Monday, “A great day for history in Oswego.”
After three years of trying to get a collection from the Beadle/Bentley family — who resided in Orwell, Pulaski and Oswego — Tim Dallett and his wife Jo-Anne drove from Arkansas with some important artifacts that were Alfred Nathaniel Beadle’s.
Dallett is the great-great-grandson of Beadle, and Dallett’s mother, Anne Prichard, had most of the possessions in her home until she decided to donate the collection to the Oswego County Historical Society.
Mary Kay Stone, president of the Oswego County Historical Society Board of Trustees, said there was a lot of back and forth with Prichard about how the collection would be sent to Oswego.
Some of it was sent by FedEx, including the desk of Beadle, who was the quartermaster of the 147th Regiment from Oswego in the Civil War. Other pieces of history, such as a pair of swords, were hand delivered by Dallett on Monday.
Stone said it was “a rare” archive.
There are several records, including marriage announcements, deeds and other letters from previous generations of the Beadle family, as well as diaries — one of which includes a handwritten report from Abner Doubleday — numerous letters, Civil War records from Alfred Nathaniel Beadle, and bookkeeping records.
There are 16 boxes of archived artifacts that were all packaged up at the Richardson-Bates House Monday.
After serving as quartermaster, Beadle ran a business in Pulaski with his partner, Henry H. Lyman, and was elected to be the Oswego County Sheriff in 1885.
Stone said that Prichard inherited the estate of her great-aunt Cynthia Beadle, who collected the family papers from the 1850s through the mid 1900s. Beadle was a “prominent Oswego resident,” Stone noted, and was a member of the Oswego County Historical Society and Winter Club.
Prichard visited the Port City in February 2020 with Dallett.
“I had researched all of the addresses where Cynthia Beadle had lived from the 1880s to her death in the 1950s,” Stone said. “We took a driving tour of Oswego to see all of the houses and the location of the Oswego County jail where Alfred N. Beadle had lived with his family when he was elected sheriff in 1885.”
Some time was spent Monday investigating a symbol on the side of the quartermaster’s desk while also taking in the history of everything presented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.