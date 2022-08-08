Beadle collection

From left are Jonathan Kobelia, Jo-Anne Dallett, Tim Dallett, Paul Lear, Evelyn Frederiksen, Corey King, Mary Kay Stone, Dr. Natalie Woodall and Eva Corradino, with a pair of swords and the quartermaster’s desk of Alfred Nathaniel Beadle.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall, a local author and historian, simply called Monday, “A great day for history in Oswego.”

After three years of trying to get a collection from the Beadle/Bentley family — who resided in Orwell, Pulaski and Oswego — Tim Dallett and his wife Jo-Anne drove from Arkansas with some important artifacts that were Alfred Nathaniel Beadle’s.

