OSWEGO — Alongside his younger sister Amy, Vinny Lobdell took the podium at the sold-out Oswego Health Foundation Gala on Saturday night announcing his family’s gift of a $1 million donation to be put toward the The Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness.     

The announcement was made after an emotional video featuring the Lobdell family — Vinny, Vince, Nancy and Amy — as they told the story of Rusty Lobdell, their brother and son who died by suicide in 1995 at the age of 19 after struggling with schizophrenia.  

