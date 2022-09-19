FULTON — The Foundation for Elevation is holding its first Fall Fantasy Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Foundation for Elevation is a center for holistic health, wellness and spiritual development, according to owner Amy D’Angelo. There are currently four small businesses that are run at the foundation, such as D’Angelo’s other business, Amethyst Reiki.
Amethyst Reiki offers classes and services related to metaphysical energy. There is also a metaphysical store called A Heathen’s Touch, yoga classes offered through an instructor and Monarch Visions, which offers psychic medium readings by appointment.
D’Angelo said that Fall Fantasy Fest combines some of her interests into one event, with the purpose of offering a new, different and fun event to the community.
“The Fall Fantasy Fest is basically a mash up of if you took a psychic fair and mixed it with a Renaissance fair, and then added some Dungeons and Dragons and fantasy worlds. … You’d end up with the Fall Fantasy Fest,” D’Angelo said. “It's really meant to be a celebration of fantasy worlds and fantasy, just fun.”
There is no admission fee for the event. The foundation will be accepting cash and non-perishable food donations for the Food Bank of Central New York and cash donations for Erin’s Angels.
The Foundation for Elevation hosts other events such as psychic fairs, but the Fall Fantasy Fest is unlike any other event that the foundation has held, according to D’Angelo. She came up with the idea because she wanted to host something that was different and that she would personally want to attend.
“I just wanted to do something that really nobody else is doing and I have a lot of personal passions. So I'm like, ‘What do I want to go to?’ I want to go to something fun,” she said. “I enjoy Dungeons and Dragons. I enjoy fantasy worlds, stuff like “Lord of the Rings,” “Star Trek” and “Star Wars,” any of that stuff.”
D’Angelo added the Renaissance fair aspect to the event because she lives in Sterling, home of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. She said that she is a fan of the Renaissance festival and that other fans typically enjoy fantasy as well, so she wanted to include aspects of both into the Fall Fantasy Fest.
The event will feature live music by Late Earth, Merry Mischief and Sean Ceilly. D’Angelo said that she picked musicians who would provide a variety of music to attendees across numerous genres. The Lake Ontario Broom Riders will also be performing a dance.
More than 30 vendors will be in attendance at Fall Fantasy Fest, selling a variety of unique products and services.
“We have a huge variety of vendors at this one, which is awesome,” D’Angelo said. “I have our typical psychic fair vendors. We have a lot of people offering crystals, jewelry and essential oils. … There’s a lot of interesting craft type products. I've had leather crafters and people who make homemade crafts and knitted objects.”
A Heathen’s Touch will also be offering a 10% discount inside the shop during the event, located inside the foundation building.
Phat Guy Burgers and Fruit Freaks will be set up at the event to purchase food from. Phat Guy Burgers will be offering specialty burgers and chicken sandwiches, while Fruit Freaks will have fruit smoothies, chicken teriyaki with jasmine rice and a variety of fruit concoctions.
Fall Fantasy Fest features fun for children as well, including a costume contest. There is no charge for children to enter, and every participant will receive a prize, according to D’Angelo.
There will also be a costume contest for adults, which does have a cost associated with entering. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, with the grand prize being a $100 gift card. There is no set theme for the costume contests, the only requirements being that there is no nudity, violence or vulgarity depicted.
“It's meant to be a fun costume/cosplay competition,” D’Angelo said. “It’s not super competitive. This is about having fun and it’s a celebration of fantasy. … Let's have fun and show off our work on our costumes that we did.”
D’Angelo said that she would like to hold the Fall Fantasy Fest as an annual event, hoping that it will grow to need a bigger venue. Despite its growth, D’Angelo plans to keep the event in Fulton.
“As much as we love having events here, because it promotes our facility and our business, this one event I would love to outgrow this facility,” D’Angelo said. “I would love to take it to a point where I have to find a larger venue to host it because it is so unique and it's different. I would love for this to be an annual event and it's gotten so much response that unless it falls on its face, I see me continuing to hold it because it's fun.”
