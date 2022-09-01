Jordan Fahnestock

PULASKI — Upon returning to the halls of Pulaski Middle-High School in the fall, Blue Devils alum Jordan Fahnestock will take on a new role as the school’s principal.

In his 14 years as an employee at PACS, Fahnestock has worn many hats, including teaching assistant, social studies teacher, social studies department chair, class adviser, student government adviser, varsity club adviser, varsity boys basketball coach, and girls varsity track and field coach.

