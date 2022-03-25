Editor’s note: The Palladium-Times sat down with DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord on Thursday, March 24, for an exclusive interview to discuss DSS following the death of a disabled Oswego County child.
OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said the department might have been too trusting with Lisa Waldron, not verifying all of what she said was true.
Following the May 2021 death of Jordan Brooks, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy, Brooks’ mother, Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron, were arrested and charged by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department following a long investigation.
In a prepared statement from Alvord after Thursday’s Oswego County Legislature meeting, she said while “many factors contributed to (Brooks’) death … it is important to remember that Jordan’s mother and stepfather were responsible for his care.”
“The department takes full responsibility for not verifying and assuring medical needs were being met. We relied on Mrs. Waldron’s statements and trusted that she would seek the appropriate treatment for her son if his condition worsened,” she stated. “My heart breaks for all those who cared for and loved Jordan and we are doing all we can to assure this never happens again.”
The report from April 23, 2019, was indicated after it was reported that Brooks was “wheelchair-bound, and for 12 days over school break, (the subject child) was only moved from his chair to sleep. … Further, the wheelchair cushion was saturated in urine and covered in mold. (The subject child’s) pants would become wet because of the seat.”
After DSS interviewed family and other “collaterals,” pictures of the wheelchair were observed and “the wheelchair pad had green and black stains on it,” but the family all denied the allegations.
“School staff reported that other than hygiene concerns, (the subject child) seemed like a healthy child,” the determination stated.
But the state office’s review said the allegations “were not fully explored” by the county DSS.
“The allegations and concerns were not fully explored: (the subject child) was not asked about sores on his body or toileting,” the review said. “The moldy and stained wheelchair pad was not addressed with (the subject mother) or (subject father). School staff’s concerns were not addressed with (the subject mother) or (subject father).”
The May 12, 2020, report stated that Brooks was referred for a swallow test due to “coughing and struggling while eating,” but it was never completed. Plus, attendance at physical and occupational therapy sessions was spotty, and Lisa and Anthony Waldron were not “repositioning (Brooks) in his wheelchair as needed. As a result, (Brooks) suffered from bedsores and the bandages were not changed regularly. Lastly, there were concerns (Brooks) would be left in soiled diapers for extended periods of time and needed a new wheelchair.”
That report was unfounded based on the fact that DSS interviewed family, service providers and Brooks’ pediatrician, and “all noted (Lisa Waldron) made appointments to address alleged concerns; however, due to COVID, they were being rescheduled or canceled on behalf of the providers.”
“(A therapist) reported that she was also on board for the swallow test, and knows that (Lisa) is working on getting it, but due to COVID, they are going slow,” Alvord said in an interview with The Palladium-Times, while reading one of the submitted “Reports of Suspected Child Abuse or Maltreatment” from the state OCFS. “She reported that mom always has a positive attitude and is helpful. This was what we were being told.”
The state had no issues with the county’s May 20, 2020, investigation, according to the child fatality report.
The most recent report, March 9, 2021, also unfounded, which was exactly two months prior to Brooks’ death, stated again that Brooks required a swallow test “since 2019,” but (Lisa) “failed to bring him for the test.”
Again, attendance at physical therapy was spotty and Brooks was “regressing physically and appeared weak.”
The most recent report had two checkboxes filled out: “Lack of medical care” and “Lacerations/bruises/welts.”
It was also noted that Brooks had “sores on his face, discolored skin, had dark circles around his eyes and was very thin.”
The county DSS’s interviews concluded with (Lisa) reporting the swallow test “was elective, and the referral was made on (Sept. 1, 2020); however, due to COVID, the test was delayed and then the referral expired, so the doctor sent a new one.”
DSS last observed Brooks in person on April 9, 2021, 30 days before he died. The county DSS also noted that Brooks’ providers were seeing him “virtually and they reported (Brooks) was compliant and saw the physical therapy assistant twice a week.”
The discolored skin was reported by Lisa Waldron to be a skin condition. “During all interactions, (Brooks) was fully clothed and no concerns regarding his health or appearance were documented,” the fatality report reads.
“We went in, and it was a skin condition. It was clearly not a bruise. Apparently he had suffered on and off with this skin condition. Mom showed the cream that was being used in order to treat it,” Alvord told The Palladium-Times. “(The caseworker) went in and it’s the baggy sweatshirt, the baggy sweatpants. He was 17-and-a-half years old. It’s not like we’re going to ask him to disrobe. That’s not appropriate. We believed him. Again, he was very animated and engaged.”
With the swallow test, that’s where Alvord admitted DSS didn’t “verify what (Lisa) was telling (them).” Alvord also said caseworkers “did not notice him gasping for air” while speaking.
One of the reports came from a virtual professional, who said in a statement that Brooks “seemed to be choking between words.”
“We were not involved then, nor did we receive a report,” Alvord said. “Perhaps if that worker was actually sitting in the room with him, an ambulance would’ve been called or something. It was just a situation where all of our systems were not as strong and robust as prior to COVID.”
The state OCFS had a problem that Brooks was not fully interviewed about “general safety or the concerns of the report.” Nor did the record reflect the county obtaining “any information from the hospital surrounding the swallow test, when the new referral was received, or if it was elective as (Lisa) claimed.”
“It was COVID. So when mom said, ‘I can’t get him into the swallow test. They’re telling me they’re not doing them right now with COVID,’ it was easy to believe,” Alvord said. “Our hospitals were filled with sick, ill COVID patients. A lot of our practices were only seeing emergencies, that kind of thing. We trusted that if these pressure point sores worsened, if his condition worsened, that mom would get him where he needed to be.”
Alvord said DSS can “advocate” to make sure parents get things done for their children in these situations. In Brooks’ case, it all came down “to (Lisa) signing (for the new wheelchair), (Lisa) requesting, (Lisa) making sure the vendor accepts Medicaid,” Alvord added.
“We work with a lot of parents who really do not have the skills to negotiate those systems. It was very clear that (Lisa) had those skills. (She) was able to advocate for her son,” Alvord said. “Now I look back and think she really did not follow through. Although I say that, we never went back. We closed that case and then Jordan died. We never went back and asked the hospital at that point.”
A doctor’s report, shown to The Palladium-Times by Alvord, noted that the doctor — whose name was not revealed — stated Brooks was being seen for a preventative or a sick visit, and the caregiver prescribed treatment when necessary and also interacted “appropriately” with Brooks.
The section for “any other concerns about the child or family” was left blank by the doctor.
“We only have the information we have,” Alvord said.
The report filed March 9, 2021, was closed on April 16, 2021. Brooks died on May 9, 2021. DSS is not allowed to do visits to a home unless an investigation is open, Alvord said.
“I think he deteriorated very fast, yes. Between the time we closed out and last saw him, he deteriorated quickly,” Alvord said. “It doesn’t take much for a medically frail kid, if his needs are neglected.”
Alvord said when it comes to re-occurrence of reports, DSS has to show “that there’s an imminent danger (and) that there are very high-risk factors for safety.”
“As I look at hindsight, we were hearing that this was a mom that had, at times, had issues that came up. But not to the extent that we were ever feeling he was in imminent danger,” Alvord said. “There was never a time where we received any information or any statement from a relative, from a friend, from professionals, where we felt or assessed because if that had been the case, we would have acted and removed him.”
The Palladium-Times has not yet received court documents to verify witness statements from potential relatives, friends or other professionals.
With re-occurrence, in all three investigations, DSS had four different investigators because of people leaving.
Had it been the same caseworker, “They might have been able to see the deterioration,” Alvord added.
According to Oswego County’s 2021 Program Quality Review — which was completed in December 2021 and released this month — one of the county’s strengths was “gathering case related information to make safety, risk, and determination decisions in CPS cases.” However, a couple of the weaknesses related to actually documenting that information, including within “the regulatory timeframe.”
“The notes, I read through all of them and I think there was enough documented in there, in this particular case,” Alvord said. “But it’s not documented per the protocols of our structured decision making. It’s harder to tease it back out of a great, big long running sentence. … It’s all on how you present it that people can really wrap their head around it. Again, there were a lot of factors that influenced and impacted what was going on back there. Certainly, in hindsight, paying more attention to the schools, paying more attention to why this had not gotten done, those were things that I totally take responsibility for.”
Throughout the investigations, Brooks said, “I can speak for myself. Just because I’m disabled I can speak for myself,” according to Alvord.
“He was very clear, ‘I’m being well taken care of by mom,’” Alvord said. “(Jordan) said, ‘Mom changes my diapers all the time. I come home from school wet,’ like it’s the school’s issue. He was very protective.”
Interviews with caseworkers and Brooks were done both with Lisa Waldron, as well as Brooks’ sister. Other interviews were done “by himself in his room with the door shut,” Alvord said.
“Keep in mind again, this is pandemic (times),” Alvord said. “We’re the only eyes going in there. School wasn’t going there. Therapists weren’t going there. Everything was virtual there.”
Brooks was last seen by a doctor in-person on Sept. 1, 2020. The wheelchair fitting and swallow test were both identified needs two years prior to his death.
“If he was still going to school and there was still all these things, but his condition deteriorated, we would have removed him,” Alvord told The Palladium-Times Thursday. “Given all these pieces going on at the time, and I’ve been at it a long time, we just don’t have a crystal ball. I do think we did the very best we could under the circumstances of so many supports being depleted in our community.”
