OSWEGO — When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed following a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, attention was laser-focused on the field as paramedics and doctors worked on the injured player.
Hamlin, whose heart had stopped, received medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being rushed to a hospital.
As fans and players alike anxiously awaited news on Hamlin’s condition, which remained critical on Monday, ESPN and its broadcasters did an excellent job of pivoting from the entertainment of professional football to a serious and difficult situation, said James Lerch, who teaches sports broadcasting at SUNY Oswego and Onondaga Community College.
“They did a good job of just going from sports to real life,” he said.
Lerch, who also hosts a daily sports talk radio show called “The Manchild Show with Boy Green” on The Score 1260, said the situation that developed on the field Monday night has similarities to a severe earthquake that struck San Francisco during the 1989 World Series.
Al Michaels, the sportscaster calling the game, was suddenly thrust into the role of a news anchor.
With little information other than what they had seen, and with the situation still evolving, the broadcasters Monday did a good job of not speculating while also attempting to help viewers grapple with what had just happened, Lerch said.
“Oftentimes when we’re in that position as reporters in sports or news, we’re forced to draw upon our experiences as humans,” Lerch said. “And I really thought that ESPN just did a good job of that.”
Other decisions showed a significant level of respect and professionalism from ESPN, such as limiting replays of the clip of Hamlin making the tackle, he said.
In the past, networks have often frequently replayed particularly violent hits and tackles.
“I did really appreciate and kind of like that ESPN decided not to show replay after repay and not make us relive the incident again and again,” Lerch said.
ESPN also could have easily repositioned its many cameras, including overhead cameras, to catch more of the desperate work first responders were doing on the field.
But it didn’t, which Lerch said was almost certainly a conscious decision on the part of the network.
Instead, the broadcast cut to the studio. ESPN used wide shots of the stadium as viewers waited for updates or focused on shots that showed the reactions of players and fans.
“They took us to other places, which helped humanize the event in a lot of ways,” he said. “It made it a little easier to deal with.”
