OSWEGO — Tuesday was Competition Day at SUNY Oswego.
But the competition wasn’t in sports — it was in engineering, as part of day two of SUNY Oswego’s Engineering Week.
Held in the atrium of SUNY Oswego’s Shineman Center, the competition pitted members of SUNY Oswego’s STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) clubs and local high school students against one another.
The contest drew SUNY Oswego students from all disciplines of science out to compete. Engineering Week is being held in conjunction with local high schools winter break, to encourage the students to compete.
Tyler Ziobro, 19, is a chemistry major at SUNY Oswego. He said he was eager to represent the chemistry department at Engineering Week.
“I have some interest in engineering,” Ziobro said, “mostly in a lab setting, rather than fixing a massive machine.”
The students competed to make a homemade electromagnet, use that magnet to pick up paper clips and transport them from one basket to another across the room. Each group used copper wire, nails and batteries to construct their electromagnets, but each design was unique to the group that made it.
“They can all play a little bit with the design,” said Adrian Ieta, professor of electrical and computer engineering at SUNY Oswego. “They have different nails, different types of batteries and wires.”
The college and high school students competed together. They were given 45 minutes to come up with the design of their electromagnets.
The students used each second of their 45 minutes to perfect their designs.
The basic design of an electromagnet relies on wire, usually copper because it is a good conductor of electricity, being coiled around something metal — in this case, a nail. The ends of the wire were attached to the ends of a battery.
“When current runs through a wire, it creates a magnetic field,” said Hugh Randall, 20, a physics major at SUNY Oswego. “When you coil the wire around a nail, which has its own magnetic properties, it makes the magnet stronger, and the tip of the nail acts as a focal point for the magnet.”
Randall was on hand to assist the students with their projects, and he went around table to table helping them on their way.
“We’re here for the fun of it,” said Dominic Altamuro, 22, a computer science major at SUNY Oswego. “The head of our department said he was told there would be electromagnets, and I was sold.”
Ethan Uliano, 21, a computer science major and Altamuro’s teammate in the competition, also said he was there for fun.
“I’ve never made an electromagnet,” Uliano said. “That’s not something that usually comes up in computer science. So this is pretty cool.”
After the 45-minute design period was up, it was time for these young scientists to put their electromagnets to the test.
Each team had five minutes had to use the magnet to pick up the paper clips, one student at a time, and bring them to the other side of the room.
The clips were dropped or shaken off by the students, their hands were not allowed to touch the paper clips at any point, and only clips that were dropped in the basket were counted in the final tally.
The second-place group of students moved all their clips, but the team of students that won first prize got more of their clips in their basket.
The university put up the prizes for the contest. The winning team members were each awarded $50 for their efforts.
There were cash prizes of $25 each for second and $10 for third places.
The winning team consisted of three SUNY Oswego students and an eighth grader at CBA in Syracuse.
The eighth grader, Leah Hromalik, sais she is not sure where she wants to attend college yet, but thinks a science major might be in her future.
“Probably somewhere in biology,” Hromalik said, “epidemiology or paleo-microbiology.”
The rest of the team left before prizes were awarded.
Said Hromalik, “They were running late for class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.