Max Steiger OHS 9th Grader

Max Steiger, a ninth grade student at Oswego High School, demonstrates his electromagnet Tuesday during Competition Day of Engineering Week in the Shineman Center atrium on the SUNY Oswego campus. 

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — Tuesday was Competition Day at SUNY Oswego.

But the competition wasn’t in sports — it was in engineering, as part of day two of SUNY Oswego’s Engineering Week.

