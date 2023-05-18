FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels recently reminded her constituents that her life extends well beyond the non-stop, grinding wheels of government.
During Tuesday’s Fulton Common Council meeting, a resident of the 5th Ward came to the podium to express his dissatisfaction with what he felt was a serious lack of communication on the part of the city, which he blamed squarely on Michaels.
“I’m going to be a little snarky, and I’m sorry about that,” he began. “I feel like I’m New York State and you guys (the Council) are New York City. The communications have been terrible.
“Mayor, this starts with you. You’re the head of it. I’ve heard of all these great things, all these new things that I’ve been hearing every time I come to one of these meetings. We’re just (now) putting stuff on the website. What’s going on?”
The question and accusation clearly riled the mayor, and she responded with an urgency and emotion that silenced the nearly full gallery.
“I’m gonna tell you what’s going on. I’m gonna tell you what’s going on,” she repeated, “and I didn’t want to put this out there, but I’m going to tell you, and I’m going to try to keep my emotions under control.
“I’m also a human being as mayor. My father almost died 2½ weeks ago, and I sat in the hospital with him. On the way to go see him, my mom got into a serious car accident and almost died.”
The room fell silent.
“I also have a life to live,” Michaels said, “and I’m sorry over the last three weeks I haven’t been present, and I told the Council that I wouldn’t be present because I had family emergencies that came up. And that’s why I haven’t been present. So, I’m sorry to those that I didn’t know, but I also have a life to live, and when I understood the emergency, that’s my priority.”
She went on with a focused intensity, putting the criticism about just having updated the city’s website into real-life perspective.
“And the fact that I just got this, and I just put it on the website today, I didn’t think about it a week ago. I just didn’t think about it, because my brothers and I were figuring out how the hell am I going to tell our family that both of their grandparents could lose their lives. That’s why I didn’t,” she said with emotion.
And then Michaels widened the scope of life’s personal problems that not only weigh heavily on her but those that bear down on almost every member of that Common Council while all still have a responsibility to their constituents and the city as a whole.
“I don’t know what happens out in the wards because I’m not out in six wards every day,” she said. “I’m not. I’m not. I’m doing the best that I can. I really am.
“And so are each one of these individuals (the Council), and I know we don’t deliver,” Michaels continued. “I know we don’t deliver on every promise. I know the problems that we have in Fulton. I’ve read the history of the work done here. I’ve been through it. I’ve seen it. I understand the problems.
“So, I am sorry that I just put that up on the website tonight, I am. I apologize for that. But I don’t apologize that I spent the last three weeks with my family, thinking that I wasn’t going to have my parents with me. I’m sorry about that. And I do apologize to all the community. I wasn’t present. I absolutely wasn’t, and I own that.”
And then she brought the message home.
“I think everyone forgets the why, that sometimes there’s people up here, we’ve got people going through divorces, we’ve got people going through illnesses, we’ve got people going through family emergencies, we’ve got people who have lost loved ones who are very close to the two students who just died.
“You think I want to go to them and say, ‘Why didn’t you knock on that door about that code violation?’ I feel bad to do that sometimes, because they also have that responsibility. We have the responsibility and obligation to this community. Yes, we do. But so often, we forget that there’s another part to this equation. And we have lives too. And sometimes, we’ve got to figure out how to manage and juggle it all.
“And I’m sorry for the last three weeks that I haven’t been present,” she said as a voice from the gallery shouted twice, “You don’t have to apologize, Deana. You don’t have to apologize for standing by your family.”
“I’m not looking for sympathy,” Michaels concluded.
