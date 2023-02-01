OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement.

Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading awareness about RSVP and its programs and has served as president as well as participating on multiple advisory board committees. She takes the lead for RSVP at the Oswego County Fair by setting up displays and educating people about programs offered.

