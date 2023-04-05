Jessica Shepard

Newly sworn-in 4th Ward Councilor Jessica Shepard looks over some paperwork after Fulton’s Common Council meeting Tuesday.

FULTON — Usually at Fulton Common Council meetings, speakers are granted three minutes, but at Tuesday’s meeting the time appeared to be extended to hear the public’s concerns. 

Common councilors listened intently to residents who first spoke of the health concerns over the newest rage over the Elf Bar, a form of vape smoking. Later, the talk turned to neighborhood issues, especially code violations.

