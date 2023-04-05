FULTON — Usually at Fulton Common Council meetings, speakers are granted three minutes, but at Tuesday’s meeting the time appeared to be extended to hear the public’s concerns.
Common councilors listened intently to residents who first spoke of the health concerns over the newest rage over the Elf Bar, a form of vape smoking. Later, the talk turned to neighborhood issues, especially code violations.
Mayor Deana Michaels, having attended U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s early afternoon press conference on the scourge of the Elf Bar disposable vape, led off.
“Just when you think you have somewhat of a handle on something,” Michaels said. “They’re so creative, and I say ‘they’ meaning those who are creating these products and destroying our young children and our community. They target them.”
Fulton Board of Education President Robbin Griffin then rose to speak.
“The adults in the school system are noticing this seems to be highly addictive,” she said, “and the kids are addicted quite rapidly. They’re (the vapes) small enough that they can carry them in obscure places. It’s very hard to find them on their person, and it’s been told some kids actually purchase underwear that have pockets in them because they’ll fit into a pocket in their underwear, and we don’t strip search people. So, it’s a challenge, and the only way we’re going to beat this challenge is for all the adults in the community to be aware of what it is. They look very cute. Great colors. They’re small. Kids skip class because they need to go and take a hit of these. There’s not a lot known about them, but from what little is known, it would appear that the damage to the lungs is fairly severe, but the jury’s still out on how bad the damage is. It appears to be worse than cigarette smoking.
“The students who don’t partake,” Griffin continued, “are finding it really difficult to find a restroom that they feel comfortable using because of the number of students that are seeking out the restroom area to try to take a hit off their vape. We’re trying to save kids from making a choice that could cost them their health down the road. So, it really is a significant health issue.”
Griffin further added, “What I’ve been told is the Elf Bar is probably the cheapest. It’s very inexpensive, and apparently, it has an awful lot of hits on it. They tend to gravitate to that one for that reason because of cost.”
Michaels said, “Those who are choosing to affect our children this way in our community, they always find another way around to try to circumvent it (restrictions). It feels like you’re always chasing your tail. How do we get in front of this again? Just when we think we’ve made progress, there we are again facing our next problem.”
Then the mayor spoke of an interesting phenomenon you don’t often hear from a politician: the beneficial effect of a negative news story.
“We also talk about how we don’t want some of this negative news out there,” Michaels said, “and we have to tell our story regardless of how good, bad, or indifferent it is. And it was because of such a story out there that talked about some of this negative news. We had to talk about it. We have to be transparent and put it out there. That bad news story caught the attention of Sen. Schumer who read it and said, ‘I’m going to Fulton.’”
Michaels said the attention could possibly lead to help from the federal government to combat the situation.
The mayor further requested Police Chief Michael Curtis put information and a warning about the Elf Bar up on the police department’s website.
County Legislator and Fulton’s Deputy Director of Economic Development Nathan Emmons spoke after a number of residents had spoken out on seemingly never-ending neighborhood code violations. They said the violations are bringing neighborhoods some have lived in for decades down into a blighted and worrisome condition. Emmons spoke on behalf of HUD housing.
“Our goal regarding the HUD program is, I don’t want anybody to walk down any city street and be able to say, ‘that’s a HUD property,’” Emmons said. “Our properties should be up to the same standards, if not better, than any other single-family home in the city. That’s our goal. That’s our mission.”
Frank Castiglia Jr., a county legislator representing parts of Fulton, made note of how exceptional and appreciated Tuesday night’s meeting was.
“Right off the bat,” he said, “I just want to thank the mayor and the common council for extending this (the time limits). I appreciate it. This has truly in 17 years been one of the best common council meetings that I’ve ever been to.”
Also at the meeting, Mayor Michaels appointed Jessica Shepard to fill out the term of 4th Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst who, according to the mayor, resigned due to health reasons.
Shepard is appointed to serve for the remainder of this year. An election for the seat will be held in November.
