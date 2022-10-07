OSWEGO — As Oswego City School District officials continue to weigh in the benefits of repurposing Frederick Leighton Elementary School, new details have come to light about enrollment and labor.

At Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said any labor losses from a potential closure of Leighton would be shored up by retirements and new hires. This is known as attrition.

Tags

Recommended for you