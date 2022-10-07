OSWEGO — As Oswego City School District officials continue to weigh in the benefits of repurposing Frederick Leighton Elementary School, new details have come to light about enrollment and labor.
At Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said any labor losses from a potential closure of Leighton would be shored up by retirements and new hires. This is known as attrition.
The possibility of closing down the elementary school, repurposing the building and diverting students toward other elementary schools in the district is a suggestion proposed by education consultants. The proposal was part of a study that was commissioned by OCSD to plan for future decline in enrollment, as well as the district’s overall financial health, compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
Other recommendations include ensuring enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
Savings from repurposing the elementary school would be around $1.9 million, according to the study. Some Board members have expressed concerns regarding the recommendations from the study, which could bring in an increased workload for teachers and the potential expansion of class size.
In terms of how OCSD could try to come up with those savings and maintain a similar-sized workforce, Calvin said the district currently has 34 teachers ages 55 and older with a credit of 30 years of service, making them prime candidates for upcoming retirement.
The district also reviewed 12 facilities efficiency studies dating back to 1997 to study how enrollment has fared throughout time.
In a study from 2012 conducted by the Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES) that analyzed enrollment trends based on five-year projections, the report found that kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment from 2001 decreased by 1,058 at OCSD, going from 5,010 students to 3,953. Studies in the past, such as the one from 2010 compiled by OCSD’s reconfiguration committee, have also looked at addressing Leighton Elementary.
The 2010 study suggests reutilizing Leighton Elementary School as a possible ninth grade annex. A study gathered by the same committee in 2009, also suggested universal pre-K courses take place at Leighton Elementary.
With new housing developments flourishing across the city of Oswego, Calvin said the district also completed a survey of how many students are coming to school from these recently built apartment complexes.
“Many of our kids are not coming from out of town or out of state,” Calvin said. “They are just moving from within the city or county. Who knows what will happen two or three years down the road.”
Calvin noted one of the biggest challenges for families is finding two- or three-bedroom apartments in the city.
Here is a breakdown of the district’s survey that polled the Litatro Building on the corner of West Bridge and West First streets; Riverwalk Apartments on West First Street; Lock 7 Apartments, located on the corner of East First and Utica streets; East Lake Commons on East Cayuga Street; Harbor View Apartments on West First Street; and Champlain Commons in Scriba on City Line Road.
There are no OCSD students at Litatro.
No students at Riverwalk Apartments.
Lock 7 has five students living at the property, with the potential for five more to come from the complex.
There are 10 students living at East Lake Commons.
There are 31 students at Harbor View Square.
There are 28 students living at Champlain Commons.
The district estimates there are 79 students who could come from the surveyed developments in the near future.
Current enrollment as of September this year sits at 3,514, Calvin said.
