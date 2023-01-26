MLT Leasing LLC purchased the old can plant building near the former Miller Brewery in Volney for $1.1 million in 2021. The building was dilapidated at the time, but the company spent two years and about $2.5 million renovating the building (above). Projects included installing a new roof and lighting and remodeling the office space. Irby Utilities, a distributor of electrical parts and equipment, plans to relocate to the 130,000-square-foot building.
VOLNEY — Over the years, Austin Wheelock brought many prospective buyers through the aging building that had housed the can-making plant for the former Miller Brewery.
But to illustrate just how dilapidated it was, Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, recounted at a meeting recently how he once toured the building with a solar panel manufacturer who was interested in turning it into a giant clean room.
Unfortunately, it had rained that day and water was sprinkling through a hole in the ceiling.
“And it was hitting a pile of corn and there were corn stalks shooting out of the pile of corn,” Wheelock said. the pile the pile of corn,” Wheelock said.
The solar panel manufacturer passed on the property, convinced the building was hopeless.
But years later it has received a new lease on life. In April 2021, MLT Leasing LLC purchased the property, at 1902 County Route 57, from Riccelli-Northern, a trucking company, for $1.1 million.
MLT Leasing is controlled by mem MLT Leasing is controlled by members of the Tormey family. Michael Tormey, the family’s patriarch, owns Emerald Equipment, which bills itself as the largest supplier of screening and crushing equipment in the northeastern United States. The company has a large facility in Clay.
The can plant building opened in 1976. At one time about 200 workers produced 500 million beer cans a year for the Miller Brewery next door. Crysteel and Riccelli later occupied the space.
MLT Leasing spent two years and roughly $2.5 million renovating the building. Projects included installing a new roof and lighting and remodeling the office space.
“And to see what they have done with it now, you could eat off the floor in that place,” Wheelock said.
Irby Utilities, a distributor of electrical parts and equipment, plans to relocate to the 130,000-square-foot building from its warehouse in Onondaga County and has signed a 10-year lease.
