Irby renovations

MLT Leasing LLC purchased the old can plant building near the former Miller Brewery in Volney for $1.1 million in 2021. The building was dilapidated at the time, but the company spent two years and about $2.5 million renovating the building (above). Projects included installing a new roof and lighting and remodeling the office space. Irby Utilities, a distributor of electrical parts and equipment, plans to relocate to the 130,000-square-foot building.

 Photo provided

VOLNEY —  Over the years, Austin Wheelock brought many prospective buyers through the aging building that had housed the can-making plant for the former Miller Brewery.

But to illustrate just how dilapidated it was, Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, recounted at a meeting recently how he once toured the building with a solar panel manufacturer who was interested in turning it into a giant clean room.

