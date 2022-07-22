Edwin W. Clarke

Edwin W. Clarke’s grave in the upper portion of Riverside Cemetery is marked by a large field stone upon which is engraved a fitting epitaph: “He gave the best of his years and powers to the relief of the oppressed and to the aid and succor of slaves escaping from bondage.”

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Edwin Winslow Clarke was 5 years old when he arrived in the tiny village of Oswego. Born on Sept. 10, 1801, in Pompey, New York, he was the son of Dr. Deodatus Clarke, one of the area’s first physicians, and Nancy Dunham.

