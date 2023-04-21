Local educators say they are happy that the State University of New York (SUNY) will no longer require students to take the SAT or ACT exam to get accepted into a state public school.
SUNY originally suspended the requirement in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t believe that it’s reflective of students’ capacity to process information and content and be able to comprehend it,” said Central Square School District Superintendent Tom Colabufo. “It (the SAT) is not a test that shows intelligence or aptitude. It’s more a test to see if you can afford to go to a company that will guarantee a 400-point increase on a test.”
Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino said he likes this approach for determining a school’s student body.
“The emphasis on looking at the whole body of work is a really good way to find the right students at your college or university,” said Pulvino. “Every student is unique and different. This provides a better opportunity to highlight all of the things they bring to the table.”
That’s the approach that SUNY is advocating.
“Each SUNY campus will continue its longstanding commitment to a holistic review of student applications that includes grades, program of study, academic achievements, non-academic achievements, and other activities that allow for the evaluation of the potential success of a candidate for admission,” SUNY Chancellor John B King Jr. said in a press release.
SUNY Oswego used standardized test scores as one of a few factors in determining who would make up their student body.
“Test scores were part of holistic review of the students’ application with other factors such as GPA, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities and community service,” said Wayne Westervelt, SUNY Oswego’s chief communication officer, in a written statement. “Test scores were not weighted any higher than any of the other criteria.”
SUNY’s website indicated students can still include SAT/ACT scores if they think it will demonstrate their academic ability.
The pandemic has changed the face of academia in several notable ways, including the taking of and weight given to standardized tests.
“Standardized tests were removed by a lot of schools in the pandemic,” said Westervelt.
King said roughly the same thing in a resolution at the beginning of April:
“Maintaining a test-optional policy is consistent with national trends at peer institutions. Research from the Rockefeller Institute of Government found that colleges in New York State and across the country are largely maintaining their test-optional policies and/or implementing them permanently. In addition, fewer New York State high school students are taking the SAT, especially among historically underrepresented groups. Importantly, during the period that exam submission has been optional at SUNY, the retention rate gap between test takers and non-test takers has stayed the same or even shrunk.”
Nationally, the number of college students has decreased since the beginning of the pandemic. A survey by National Student Clearinghouse indicates that enrollment was down 8% between 2019 and 2022.
In 2019, some 415,572 students were enrolled at the 64 SUNY campuses. Enrollment for 2022 was 363,612, down nearly 52,000 students or more than 12% in three years.
