OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills.
A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
And lawmakers who aren’t doing enough to support the people battling to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations.
That was the message repeatedly driven home by a stream of workers from the Department of Social Services who spoke at a public hearing last week.
County employees speaking at the hearing Dec. 15 on legislator pay increases found fault with lawmakers giving themselves a raise when Social Services workers are struggling.
Later on, legislators did vote to bump several positions, including caseworkers, up a pay grade.
But for many of the people who spoke, the legislature’s actions were nowhere near enough.
Jessica Steele is a social welfare examiner with the department who also works part time as a waitress and Orwell town board member. At the hearing, she criticized legislators for giving themselves a raise when rank-and-file workers such as her are struggling.
“Financially, I’m barely making ends meet even with my three paychecks,” she said. “I see my co-workers facing the same financial struggle every day.”
She said Social Services employees deserved to be compensated fairly and those who worked through the pandemic deserved premium pay and bonuses that other workers received. She said premium pay and bonuses were approved uses for pandemic relief money the county is spending on other things such as beer upgrades at a restaurant.
“Beer service upgrades, that’s our American Rescue Plan, really?” she said. “I’m completely in favor of supporting small business. But shouldn’t your priority be putting those funds toward forward-facing essential workers that ensure public health and safety?”
Social Services has so many vacant positions that everyone is carrying a larger workload yet somehow they manage to get by, she said.
“Everyone from the bottom to the top has stepped up,” she said. “Our supervisors, our principals, our administrators, they’re all processing cases just to make sure people and public health and safety are being addressed in a timely fashion.”
Eric Cronk works as a principal social welfare examiner at Social Services. His department has been short-staffed since the beginning of the pandemic for many reasons, he said.
“The primary reason I’m sure is the compensation of these jobs and the inequality of pay as compared to other occupations.”
The county’s share of pandemic relief money would be better spent rewarding the frontline workers who’ve worked under stressful and exhausting conditions throughout the pandemic, he said.
He derided the legislature for congratulating itself on saving millions of dollars as a result of vacant positions. And he said it made no sense to give managers bonuses for their work without adequately compensating lower-level employees.
“While the department heads have difficult jobs, I think it’s quite disrespectful that the highest paid employees of the county are given bonuses for doing their job while the lowest paid employees of the county are compensated at such a rate that they are income eligible for some of the very programs that we administer,”
Cronk said.
Brenda Yerdon said burnout at Social Services was contributing to unsustainably high turnover. The remaining employees, while committed to their work, are overworked, bitter and exhausted, she said.
Yerdon emailed all 25 legislators regarding her concerns and received just two responses.
“One legislator told me he feels you deserve raises because after all your expenses he earns $15 an hour,” she said. “Do we matter? How many of us have to leave before you wake up?”
Jessica Madison is a social welfare examiner and has worked for Social Services for four years. She said she also receives food stamps.
She said the legislature had made decisions and judged Social Services based on statistics, but that was the wrong mentality when helping people in need.
“They’re not statistics, they’re not case numbers, they’re people,” she said. “When we’re working overtime it’s not just a caseload. It’s a family that needs food, it’s propane tanks that need heat, and it’s someone that needs shelter.”
Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said Wednesday that the workers’ comments demonstrated their commitment to the most vulnerable people in the community.
“Very powerful testimonials,” she said. “It certainly brought tears to my eyes.”
Alvord said she hopes that lawmakers and the public will have a better understanding of the dedication of the department’s workers.
“I was proud that they brought to the public and legislature’s attention that the needs of our community are great and the challenges we face every day,” she said, noting that the legislature’s move to raise the pay grades on several positions was a positive step.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, said the county workers who spoke at Thursday’s hearing reinforced the need to compensate employees adequately.
“They’re giving these huge raises to the department heads and yet they’re not doling out the money to workers,” she said. “Everybody, especially post-pandemic, you’ve got to pay more.”
Legislature Chairman Jeames Weatherup and Majority Leader Nathan Emmons did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
