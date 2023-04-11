MEXICO — Skyrocketing overtime and attorney bills due to vacant positions. Damaged office furniture that needs replacing. And envelopes that cost twice what they did a few years ago.
In another era, such expenses might have decimated the Oswego County Department of Social Services budget, forcing the DSS to ask county lawmakers for extra money just to get by.
But the four DSS budget modification resolutions the Oswego County Legislature is set to vote on Thursday are all budget neutral. Chronic problems with hiring and retention have left the DSS with a pool of money from unfilled positions, which it plans to use to cover its increased costs.
“And that’s not even making a dent in what we are experiencing in our salary lines due to the vacancies,” said Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “Every month that goes by, there’s money not spent in salary lines because of vacancies.”
One of the resolutions would transfer $54,000 to cover legal fees for the rest of the year. DSS has four attorneys, but they’ve been swamped with work. Their schedules are so packed with family court appearances and other commitments that Alvord has had difficulty getting them all in the same room for meetings.
DSS hasn’t been able to hire a fifth attorney and has had to rely on the services of a per-diem attorney to pick up the slack. Alvord said she hopes a new wave of law school graduates passing the bar this spring will finally help the county recruit another attorney.
Staffing shortages have caused issues in the Accounting and Child Support units as well. Accounting has four vacant positions and filled one of them this month. Child Support also has four vacant positions. DSS is continuing to recruit and interview for the openings but estimated staff would have to continue working additional hours and overtime through October to allow enough time to hire and train replacements.
The shortfall would total $110,792. But the state and federal government reimburse the county for all but 25% of the Accounting Unit wages and all but 17% of the Child Support Unit.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, stationery costs have increased for DSS. The cost of envelopes has doubled and printed checks have increased 20%. The agency uses a significant number of envelopes with the county logo and prints checks for everything from rent payments to guardianship cases.
State and federal reimbursements will cover all but $5,700.
The final resolution will allow DSS to replace 96 damaged or worn out office chairs at its building in Mexico. After federal and state reimbursements, DSS would still have a shortfall in its furniture and furnishings budget line of $19,750. That too will be covered with unspent money from salaries.
To be sure, Alvord said, she would much rather have DSS spending that money on employees.
DSS commissioners statewide can generally expect a certain rate of turnover each year. Some positions don’t pay particularly well. Others involve long hours and emotionally draining work. In Oswego County, DSS has 22% of positions department-wide vacant.
“The problem here is it’s beyond what we’ve even seen before,” Alvord said. “How would any business handle almost a quarter of your workforce not being here?”
There have been signs of improvement on the staffing front. Last year, the county raised the pay for caseworker positions. It recently received state approval to bypass civil service testing for key DSS positions, which slows hiring down considerably. And DSS recently hosted an open house for prospective employees.
The county legislature will also vote Thursday on pandemic and retention stipends worth up to $2,500 for county employees. Alvord said DSS recently welcomed three new caseworkers and has two more starting in a few weeks. She said she hopes DSS will soon hit the tipping point where it will be hiring more caseworkers than are leaving.
“So, we’ve still got a way to go,” she said.
