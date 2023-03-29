OSWEGO — Oswego County caseworkers may soon be getting backup when making potentially hostile home visits for child abuse or neglect.
Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said she hoped to have two sheriff’s deputies embedded with the Child Protective Services unit before the end of the year.
That was one of the suggestions in a study of DSS released earlier this year. County legislators ordered it after the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, whose parents are facing murder trials as a result of his death. The state faulted DSS for its handling of the case.
The 48-page study identified staffing shortages as well as underuse of support staff as problems for the agency. But it also raised the issue of caseworker safety. In interviews, staff identified caseworker safety as a top concern.
“Visits to a child’s home are often tense meetings, especially if a family member is accused of abuse or neglect,” the study said. “At times, the caseworker encounters hostile individuals who openly threaten their safety.”
While the threat of violence is a possibly for all caseworkers given the nature of their work, the study said that the rural nature of Oswego County enhanced those concerns.
It cited an example of a caseworker who had recently performed a home visit to interview a hostile parent and stumbled upon a meth lab.
The caseworker was in a very rural part of the county without phone service and worried the situation could easily escalate into a physical confrontation.
Alvord said caseworker safety has always been a challenge for DSS, but it has “definitely ramped up” in the last three to five years due to the opioid crisis. It’s tough enough for caseworkers to go into homes to investigate child welfare, she said.
“But add these mind-altering drugs to the mix and our caseworkers’ safety has been very much threatened,” she said. “People’s behaviors are pretty volatile.”
DSS has tried to address the issue by strongly encouraging caseworkers to notify supervisors when they perform home visits and when they return. They can also have another caseworker accompany them. And they have the option of requesting sheriff’s deputies supervise the visit.
But Alvord said asking for assistance from law enforcement is inefficient because police agencies have their own staffing problems and might not be available to respond right away.
“We can have a caseworker waiting at the roadside for an hour before a deputy can respond and go on that home visit,” she said.
Oneida County integrated three deputies into DSS in 2017 in response to similar concerns.
Alvord said the county had been looking at Oneida County as a workable model even before the DSS study recommended embedding deputies. The move would help DSS, which has struggled to fill openings and retain caseworkers, she said.
The deputies would be plainclothes, but armed and identifiable as police officers. They would accompany caseworkers on calls where there is drug involvement, chronic mental illness or risk of violence.
Their primary function would be ensuring caseworker safety and de-escalating hostile situations, rather than making arrests.
When not assisting with home visits, the deputies would do things such as performing security support and carry out criminal checks before home visits.
Alvord said the deputies would be in addition to the deputies who already staff a security checkpoint at the entrance to the DSS building in Mexico.
DSS would have to contract with the sheriff’s office for the deputies but would be reimbursed 62% of the cost by the state.
The main challenge is that the sheriff’s office has struggled to hire enough deputies, Alvord said.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that that will occur this year,” she said.
