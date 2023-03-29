DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord

Commissioner Stacy Alvord stands outside the Department of Social Services building in Mexico earlier this year. Alvord said she wanted to have two Oswego County sheriff’s deputies embedded with DSS’s Child Protective Services unit before the end of the year. The deputies would respond with caseworkers on the most potentially dangerous and volatile home visits.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County caseworkers may soon be getting backup when making potentially hostile home visits for child abuse or neglect.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord said she hoped to have two sheriff’s deputies embedded with the Child Protective Services unit before the end of the year.

