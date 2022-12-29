MEXICO — Melissa Kuns spent time in foster care as a girl and never forgot the experience. As an adult, she was drawn to a profession where she could give people the respect and compassion she was denied.
Richard Balch is an Army veteran who sought a career that would once again allow him to contribute to the community and be part of something bigger than himself.
Both are caseworkers for the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
Commissioner Stacy Alvord made Kuns and Balch available for an interview at the agency’s offices in Mexico, holding them up as examples of the passionate, hard-working caseworkers that carry out the agency’s mission, often out of view of, and misunderstood by, the public.
The agency has struggled to recruit and retain workers, particularly for its entry-level jobs and emotionally taxing caseworker positions. Roughly a third of its 90 caseworker positions are unfilled. And Social Services has been dogged by criticism from county lawmakers and the state Office of Children and Family Services over its handling of some child abuse cases.
While the county legislature recently voted to increase pay for several positions at Social Services, including caseworkers, it’s still unclear when the agency might be able to fill all of its openings, especially in the midst of a tight labor market.
Kuns grew up in the area. When she was 13, her father died and she was placed in foster care because she refused to go to school.
“And it was one of the worst experiences of my life,” she said. “The caseworker that I had was rude. She showed no compassion.”
She became pregnant when she was 16 years old — her children are now ages 13, 16 and 19 — and later went back to school, earning her GED and then studying at SUNY Oswego. She wanted to do something that would make a difference in the community and considered a career in probation but changed her mind during an internship with Social Services.
“And then when I came here and started seeing how caseworkers were with kids who were in foster care,” she said, “I wished that was something I had. I never experienced that.”
Kuns has worked for Social Services for three and a half years. She’s a preventative services case manager for Family Services. She receives case referrals from Child Protective Services and works with families long term — sometimes for more than a year. Her cases include families where the child is at risk of entering foster care and where the child has already been removed from the home.
It’s her job to ensure families and children are getting the services they need. She works with every counseling and mental health provider in the county as well as doctors and schools.
That could mean helping someone with parenting classes or substance abuse treatment. It could also be seeking dental care for a child who comes in with a mouth full of rotten teeth. For children who’ve been removed from their homes, it could even involve getting them into gymnastics or karate to try to give them as normal a life as possible while in foster care.
The end goal is getting the child back to their home if possible, she said.
“And if it’s not safe for the child to go home, then get the child freed for adoption so they can have permanency so they’re not sitting in the system for five, six years.”
A relative, foster parent or even a family friend might adopt a child who can’t return to a parent or guardian, she said.
Balch served nearly a decade in the Army where he focused on long-range reconnaissance and human intelligence collection.
He decided overseas deployments weren’t conducive to having a family and left the Army nine years ago. He had dealt with children during his deployments and knew he wanted to do something investigative that also helped the community.
“That idea of selfless service, wanting to be a part of something bigger than myself,” he said. “At the end, I want to be able to say I did something worthwhile that makes a difference.”
He started out as a mental health counselor for Oswego County Opportunities and moved to Social Services four years ago.
For about a year, Balch has worked as a senior investigator and caseworker for Child Protective Services. He oversees a team of five trained caseworkers that handle cases involving sex abuse, severe abuse, child fatalities and medically fragile children. They typically deal with the most high-risk cases.
Balch is also part of the multi-disciplinary team, which includes police agencies, hospitals and school administrators. The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County brings all the partners together for investigations and to meet monthly to review abuse cases.
Recruiting and retaining more caseworkers means correcting public misconceptions about the jobs, Balch and Kuns said.
“I think there’s a perception that somehow we have that power to just make snap judgments,” he said.
Social Services can’t simply remove a child from their home based on an allegation, Balch said. Caseworkers have to conduct a proper investigation that includes extensive interviews before making a decision that could potentially cause extensive trauma.
Kuns said the very nature of working with children and families means that the public rarely gets a full understanding of what Social Services does or hears its success stories. “There’s a lot that goes into what we do and when people are only hearing the bad stuff, it doesn’t make our job any easier at all,” she said.
Being a caseworker requires a certain kind of person, which is one of the reasons the county has dealt with a significant turnover of its caseworkers, Kuns and Balch said.
“To do this job you have to have a sense of compassion,” Balch said, noting that the goal is to keep families together unless a child is in danger. “You have to understand it’s not punitive.”
The job takes patience and the ability to multi-task, Kuns said, but more importantly, caseworkers have to be able to set aside their personal feelings, even if they find certain behavior offensive. Otherwise, that person might not feel comfortable working with the caseworker and an opportunity to improve the situation could be lost.
“You’re going into people’s lives on possibly the worst day of their life and you have to go in there with an open mind,” she said. “You can’t let your judgment show.”
It’s also not a 9-to-5 job, Balch said. Caseworkers have to be prepared to work long hours, and a caseworker that is on call might need to get up at 2 a.m. for an incident involving an open case and investigate.
It’s easy to underestimate how emotionally draining the job can be. Social Services makes a therapist available to employees and Kuns said it’s also important to make friends with other caseworkers or supervisors.
“You need that person you can vent to because you can’t go home and vent about this job to your family,” she said.
People who come to Social Services straight out of college often don’t fully understand what they’re getting into, Kuns said.
Likewise, people who take a job as a caseworker simply because they need a job are usually setting themselves up to burn out and quit.
“They’re not going to last here,” she said. “They have to have that want to make a difference and the ability to deal with difficult situations and if they can’t, they should not be applying to work here.”
Balch, who has a 10-year-old son, and Kuns, who has three children, each said being a parent helps them in their jobs.
“I think it’s our children that keep us going,” he said.
It has its downsides, too. Kuns said her job has made her hyper-vigilant about letting her children go to events or a friend’s house without knowing exactly who will be there.
Still, by the time she arrives home she is usually able to leave work behind her.
“I try to go home and even if it’s not a homemade dinner, if I’m ordering pizza, I sit and have dinner with my family every night,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.