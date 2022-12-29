Melissa Kuns and Richard Balch

Melissa Kuns and Richard Balch are caseworkers for the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Both say they entered the profession to make a positive impact in the community.

 Ken Sturtz photo

MEXICO — Melissa Kuns spent time in foster care as a girl and never forgot the experience. As an adult, she was drawn to a profession where she could give people the respect and compassion she was denied.

Richard Balch is an Army veteran who sought a career that would once again allow him to contribute to the community and be part of something bigger than himself.

