HANNIBAL — Investigators with the Oswego City Drug Task Force said they raided a house in Hannibal that was being used to supply drugs to the city, arresting four people and seizing crack cocaine and heroin.
Oswego police said investigators gathered information that several people at a house in the town of Hannibal were supplying drugs to people in the city of Oswego.
Officers with the city task force, the department’s Special Response Team and the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the house Wednesday night. Police said that after searching the house they found 52.3 grams of prepackaged crack cocaine, eight bags of a heroin/fentanyl compound and a small number of illegally possessed prescription pills.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, four people at the house were arrested. They were Sabrina L. Conklin, 30, of Granby; Amanda R. Stoughtenger, 39, of Hannibal; Richard G. Mills Jr., 42, of Granby; and Kenneth L. Rice, 44, of Syracuse.
Conklin, Stoughtenger, Mills and Rice were each charged with third-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Rice was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he had a metal knuckle knife.
Conklin, Stoughtenger, Mills and Rice were all arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and released.
Police asked anyone with information about the Hannibal case to call 315-342-8120.
