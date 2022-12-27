OSWEGO — A 91-year-old woman was on the way from the vet with her cat when another driver ran a stop sign, hit her vehicle and left the scene before officers arrived, Oswego police said.
The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Capt. Damian Waters said Ruth Sciortino was driving west on East Utica Street at the intersection of East 10th Street. She was transporting her cat at the time. The cat was in a carrier on the back seat. Before Sciortino could clear the intersection, a vehicle heading south on East 10th Street went through the stop sign and hit the passenger side of her car.
The impact sent Sciortino’s vehicle off the street and onto the curb and sidewalk.
The driver of the other vehicle stopped to check on her, Waters said.
“And then once he realized she was OK he left the scene prior to police arrival,” he said.
Although the driver spoke to Sciortino, he did not provide insurance or contact information before leaving, Waters said.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Sciortino said she had visited her credit union that afternoon and stopped at the veterinarian’s office to pick up her 8-year-old cat, Kellie, and was on her way to pick up her son.
“I sat for the stop sign,” she said. “There was nobody around and I proceeded to go and I don’t know where he came from.”
Sciortino only faintly saw the pickup truck that hit her vehicle. She said the crash knocked her out and when she came to, a girl was checking on her but the pickup was gone.
She initially refused an ambulance ride, but her son arrived and took her to Oswego Hospital for X-rays and other tests. Sciortino said she injured her right knee and had to see an orthopedic specialist the next day.
She said her body shop informed her that her 2015 Mercedes was totaled in the crash.
Waters said a citizen who witnessed the accident had a dash camera in their vehicle that captured it. They eventually contacted law enforcement with the footage.
Officer Stephen Weber got the license plate number of the car that left the scene from the video. He tracked down the owner of the vehicle and then the person who had been driving.
Police identified the driver as Brian M. Duck, 32, of Oswego.
Waters said Duck admitted he had been in the accident. He was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.
Sciortino is still waiting to find out how badly she hurt her knee.
“I’m still recuperating,” she said. “I’m sitting here with a hot water bottle on it.”
She’s still sore and the swelling in her knee hasn’t completely gone away. She can’t take certain pain medications because she has a heart condition, so she’s had to stick with extra-strength Tylenol for the pain.
Her cat is fine, but the force of the crash pinned her carrier upside down between the front and back seats on the passenger side. She said firefighters had to free the cat, which since the crash has stayed close to Sciortino.
“She won’t leave me alone,” she said. “They can sense something is wrong.”
