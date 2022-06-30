FULTON — Signs have recently gone up throughout the city of Fulton regarding upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, and applications for a $750,000 DRI grant fund are now being accepted.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said that even though members of the community may not be able to see the work that is being done on the DRI projects, that there is a lot of movement behind the scenes.
“It’s interesting because when we talk about beginning, we don’t often get to see the real flashy, sexy side of it because a lot of it means paperwork and planning behind the scenes,” Michaels said. “So when we begin the project, it’s drawings and planning and engineering and all of those things that you have to do behind the scenes before a plan can actually start having shovels in the ground… So yes, projects have begun, but to start seeing them out in public and actually see shovels in the ground, that’s what we’re about to see here in the near future.”
Michaels said that some projects have started physical labor, while others will likely start later this year or in 2023. There are numerous upcoming projects, including a fast, casual restaurant at the former site of Dandee Donuts and GJP. Michaels described the restaurant as state of the art and said that it has started a lot of its project from a design perspective.
Huhtamaki has started internal work on the plant, including obtaining new equipment. Other places with DRI projects include Building 30 on the former Nestle site, Oswego Health, Good Guys Barber Shop, and more.
The application for the DRI grant fund recently rolled out, allowing small businesses to apply for funding for improvements in categories such as signs and awnings, technical assistance, renovations, energy efficiency upgrades and COVID-19 relief and emergency preparedness. The maximum grant amount for a business is $100,000.
“We’re going to have a lot of DRI projects happening in the city,” Michaels said. “So those projects, along with some of the private projects, were awarded separately from the projects that will be awarded in the grant funds. So it’s kind of like a two-prong approach. It’s the ones that were awarded initially and then we’re able to engage with and bring on even more businesses in the DRI zone because of the grant funds. So it opens it up to some of the smaller projects that will enhance the downtown.”
Michaels said that a committee comprised of people chosen by the Community Development Agency would review the projects, following a standard of review that requires approval by New York State. Each project will be scored based on the impact it will have in the DRI area to determine which ones are selected for the grant funds. According to the application, the criteria that projects will be scored on include readiness, physical impact, economic impact, and quality of life.
“There’s various things that we have to look at and we’re going to do a scoring sheet and basically look at each project, their eligibility, their scoring and their transformational impact to the downtown, and then they will be awarded according to that,” Michaels said.
Michaels said that DRI fund applications for signs and awnings are due in August, and that applications for other projects are due by Oct. 3.
According to the anticipated timeline on the application, projects will be selected and recommended to New York State Home and Community Renewal on Nov. 1. Grant awards are to be announced on Nov. 1, and awards will be finalized with projects officially commencing on Dec. 1. Environmental review, final design, project bidding, permitting and site plan review will be conducted between winter and spring of 2023. Construction is estimated to begin in May 2023, with projects being completed by July 2024.
Applications should be submitted to the Fulton Community Development Agency.
Michaels said she is excited about all of the DRI projects and is appreciative of community support and patience.
“We’re really excited,” Michaels said. “I know the community has been patiently waiting and saying ‘hey, is this really going to happen?’ I just want the community to know that this really is happening and that even though they’re not seeing all of the moving parts behind the scenes that have happened with the state, that are happening with the engineers and all of the other business partners we’re working with, that the DRI is really happening. We are going to see the end result here and we’re going to start seeing that transformation, so to hang in with us and really just thank the community for all of their patience and support as we get to this point where we can start to actually execute the projects themselves.”
