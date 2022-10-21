Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation as a physician. To many in Oswego City, however, he would be chiefly remembered for “conduct unbecoming a gentleman and a Mason.”
The son of Dr. James U. Manwaren and Harriet Ann Blood, Ernest was born on Sept. 20, 1852 in New Haven. The family moved to Utica where he attended Professor Williams’ Select School. After graduation he moved to Saginaw, Michigan, to attend a commercial college. According to Churchill’s Landmarks of Oswego County, “still young and from the time he left this school until he was twenty years old he had charge of the news business on the Flint & Pere Marquette Railroad.”
By 1873, Ernest had returned to Mexico where his father was practicing. He undertook the study of medicine with his father and later enrolled in Eclectic Medical College in New York City, graduating in 1878. He joined his father in Mexico until 1881 when he replaced Dr. G. W. Whitaker in New Haven. Upon the death of Dr. James A. Milne in Oswego in 1886, young Dr. Manwaren was invited to assume his practice. From that time until 1896 he enjoyed a wide and successful medical career.
Manwaren quickly became involved in the local medical community, serving as president of the Oswego County Eclectic Medical Society. He was appointed a member of the State Board of Medical Examiners by the Board of Regents. He also taught physiology and hygiene at his medical alma mater.
On Sept. 22, 1885, Manwaren was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M. He was elected worshipful master for 1891. He also was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and was elected high priest for 1891. He was active in Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT and in Damascus Shrine in Rochester.
Dr. Manwaren and Emma Louisa Thomas, daughter of Almeron Thomas and Louisa Paine, prominent and wealthy Mexico residents, were married in Mexico on May 14, 1879. They were the parents of Lois and Ralph.
By the mid-1890s, however, the Manwaren marriage was disintegrating. In 1896, Ernest abruptly left Oswego and established residency in Fairbury, Illinois, in order to obtain a divorce from Emma. He used the grounds of cruelty in his petition. He told a reporter for the Syracuse Sunday Herald, “During the sixteen years of our wedded life I endured a great deal of misery on account of my wife’s insanely jealous disposition and I lived in hopes that a change would come in that respect, but it failed. For my wife I have nothing but pity to express and will say that her character is spotless.” As evidence of his wife’s cruelty, Manwaren told the reporter that once Emma had hit him with a hairbrush.
If Dr. Manwaren had not returned to Oswego following his divorce, perhaps subsequent events might have been avoided, but by November 1897 he was in the city, vowing to resume his medical practice. The reason for his return soon came evident. Her name was Anna Murdoch.
It was not uncommon for New York residents to move temporarily to another state in order to seek a divorce. New York only allowed two reasons for severing a marriage: abandonment and adultery. Manwaren’s complaint that his wife had been cruel to him was therefore invalid according to New York State law. His relationship with Anna Murdoch was considered improper but his “crime” was marrying her in Port Byron on Nov. 18, 1897. To everyone in Oswego, including his brother Masons, he was now considered a bigamist.
Divorcing a wife, particularly one with wealthy relatives, was disgraceful but to remarry was more than Oswego’s polite society could bear. Manwaren’s stunning and open flouting of convention was quoted in the Syracuse Sunday Herald: “I cannot see what benefit it is to the public to discuss my private affairs. This is a free country, and I think I am free to act as I please in marrying or anything else when I conform with the laws. You may say that I affirm the announcement of my marriage.”
By the time the article appeared, however, Dr. Manwaren was no longer in Oswego. Having consulted with an attorney who told him he might be arrested for bigamy, he begged a fellow Mason for train fare to travel to Illinois. Anna followed him and by Dec. 7, both were in Chicago where they remarried on Dec. 8.
On Nov. 30, members of Oswego Lodge No. 127 met to hear charges against Dr. Manwaren. At a summoned meeting on Dec. 7 “with an unusual number of members of the lodge present,” the members voted to charge him with “gross immorality.” Samuel Forsyth, worshipful master, appointed a committee to study the charges and to present them at a Masonic trial. Manwaren, from the safety of Illinois, hired Clayton Raymond Parkhurst, a prominent local attorney, to represent him.
For several months the committee, ultimately composed of Alfred A. Wellington, Henry L. Howe, Frederick M. Hart, William H. Young, and John C. Tonkin, gathered evidence, going so far as to interview the postmaster in Fairbury, Illinois, to confirm that Manwaren had actually sent Emma money for her and the children while he was there seeking his divorce. Among the charges were immorality, cruelty, bigamy, desertion, and “conduct unbecoming a gentleman and a Mason.” At a summoned meeting on May 3, 1898, which almost 400 Masons attended, the committee members presented their findings and recommended that Manwaren be expelled from Blue Lodge and all concordant bodies. He was summarily expelled upon a vote of the members. The gravity of the verdict was evidenced by the fact that several central New York newspapers reported the story.
An appeal to Grand Lodge was denied and the matter seemed dead until March 1904 when Dr. Manwaren, living in Warren, Ohio, petitioned Oswego Lodge for reinstatement. Emma had died on Dec. 23, 1902, and he may have theorized it was safe to return to New York. According to a report in the Syracuse Sunday Herald, he contacted several former brothers who brought the request to the lodge. At a largely attended special meeting held on March 19, “the matter was discussed fully before the vote which resulted in the denial of the application and the refusal of the lodge to again take up the matter.”
Nevertheless, in 1905, Manwaren and Anna moved to Buffalo. Anna died on Jan. 16, 1912. In 1928, Dr. Manwaren celebrated his 50th anniversary as a physician. An article appearing in The Buffalo Courier-Express reported that he was a member of Oswego Lodge as well as several concordant bodies. He died in Buffalo on Aug. 20, 1929, after suffering a heart attack and an obituary appearing in The Buffalo Courier-Express on Aug. 21 repeated the lie.
Following the funeral, Dr. Manwaren’s daughter Lois returned his body to Oswego for burial next to Anna in Riverside Cemetery. Although his death was newsworthy in Buffalo, it was largely ignored in Oswego County.
