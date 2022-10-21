Ernest Manwaren

Dr. Ernest Manwaren was ostracized from Oswego’s Masonic circles on account of his scandalous relationship with Anna Murdoch.

 Photo provided

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation as a physician. To many in Oswego City, however, he would be chiefly remembered for “conduct unbecoming a gentleman and a Mason.”

