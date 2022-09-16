Tim Archer of Catholic Charities, left, stands alongside members of Dot Foods after unloading the truck full of donations. Dot Foods also made a donation to the Oswego County Salvation Army in Oswego, each food pantry receiving $5,000 worth of donations.
Members of Dot Foods hold donations for the Salvation Army in Oswego. From left are Wyatt Wells, Heather Prentice, Chad Cayea, Adam Smith, Judy Balon, and Salvation Army Lt. Lexxie Allen.
Ben Grieco photo
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Dot Foods distribution center in Liverpool delivered donations to Catholic Charities of Oswego County and the Oswego County Salvation Army on Friday.
Each food pantry received $5,000 worth of donations of food and personal hygiene items through the company’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor program.
The program was launched in 2014 and focuses on assisting local food pantries located in communities where Dot Foods employees live.
Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army were included among six food pantries selected to receive donations, with Dot Foods presenting a total of $30,000 worth of donations across the food pantries in Oswego County, Syracuse and Utica.
Adam Smith, general manager of Dot Foods New York in Liverpool, described Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army as great community partners. He said that Dot Foods looks for companies whose values align with those of Dot Foods, and that they like to give back to communities where their employees are located.
“One of our main priorities in partnering with local organizations is to give back to the communities where our folks are mostly located, so this was a great opportunity. It was a win-win, and hopefully our donation goes a long way for them,” Smith said.
Catholic Charities Community Engagement Coordinator Tim Archer said that the donation is very helpful and appreciated, especially when it comes to the personal hygiene items.
“There’s a large part of this order that is going toward our emergency bags or homeless bags and toward our community services program for personal hygiene items,” Archer said. “Personal hygiene items are something that we are always in need of here. They aren’t funded through a grant at this point, so we have to purchase them with our own finances in order to provide for the county. Having that personal hygiene donation is a huge help to people here in Oswego County and to this agency.”
The Oswego County Salvation Army was also appreciative of the donations and all of the assistance from Dot Foods.
“We are always beyond grateful for the donations we get from Dot Foods,” Oswego County Salvation Army Captain Heather Odom said in a press release. “Dot’s employees are amazing and go the extra mile to deliver food that is needed in our community. In times where funding is being cut, this donation will help our efforts tremendously.”
