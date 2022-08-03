GRANBY — New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced Tuesday the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the state Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the town of Granby.

The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in 1932, with a modern steel, multi-girder bridge that will enhance safety and resiliency along a key roadway for the transport of people and goods in central New York, officials said. 

