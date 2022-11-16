MINETTO — A number of residents attended a pair of meetings Monday and Tuesday at Minetto Town Hall to express concerns over Cipriani Energy Group’s special use permit application to build a solar farm beside residentially zoned areas.
Residents attended the Minetto Town Board meeting Monday and the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting Tuesday at Minetto Town Hall to object to Cipriani moving into the neighborhood, specifically into a residentially zoned area near Ridgewood Sites and Meridan Avenue.
The Albany-based company is seeking to install a 4.5 megawatt solar farm with a 25-year lifespan off the 2900 block of Route 48 in Minetto in a vacant forest area.
One resident, Mike Segretto, said he and most other Minetto residents support renewable energy, including solar, but don’t want a solar farm in their backyards where an abundant forest area currently stands.
“Our property line is 50 feet from where that (solar farm) is going to be,” Segretto said, “and from the project to our home is 100 feet.”
Many residents showed up to Monday’s town board meeting because of a social media post on Nov. 10 from Cipriani’s Facebook account Support for Community Solar in Upstate NY, which asked residents to support the project by contacting Minetto town clerk Ryan DeSantis and attending the board meeting.
Neither DeSantis nor the board knew about the post, according to DeSantis, and no Cipriani representatives were present at the board meeting.
“For all your information, they never reached out to me and said they were going to use my name,” DeSantis said. “With that being said, there’s no one out there actively supporting Cipriani to push projects through the Town of Minetto, as the Facebook post alluded to.”
Town Supervisor John Familo emphasized the town has not been working with Cipriani to push a solar project that many residents don’t want.
“It’s been very clear to the town board from the beginning that the residents are not in favor of the project, and I completely understand why you aren’t in favor of the project,” Familo said. “So, there’s been no favorable discussions on the town board level in regard to the project.”
During the town board meeting, residents expressed a number of problems they had with the project, including concerns over the environmental impact of clearing a forest area, drainage issues due to timbering, decreases in property values, uncertainty over the long-term commitment to the project, the project’s proximity to residential homes and more.
“It’s not going to bring resources into the community,” Segretto said. “It brings no jobs into the community. But you put that solar farm there, now (that property) is done for 25 years — you can’t develop it.”
At the ZBA meeting Tuesday, the zoning board was supposed to determine whether Cipriani’s special use permit application was complete, but Cipriani asked to be taken off Tuesday’s agenda to work out some discrepancies in their application. As a result, Minetto’s ZBA could not determine whether Cipriani’s application was ready to send to the planning board for review and advisory opinion.
“We’re not allowed to forward the application (to the planning board) unless we determine it’s a complete application,” said ZBA Chair Ed Collins. “We identified a whole bunch of discrepancies (in the application) that need to be resolved.”
The biggest discrepancy, Collins explained, was the fact the property with which Cipriani has a purchase option agreement has three owners — and it’s unclear whether two of those owners are on board with Ciprani acquiring the property for a solar farm.
“If Cipriani comes back to ZBA with a complete special use permit application under Minetto’s code and procedures, ZBA will send the complete application to the planning board for review,” Collins said. “We’ve got to go through this process. It’s going to take a while. We’re going to look at every detail.”
Collins said the special use application is in its earliest stages, and there are still many steps Cipriani would need to take before it can get township approval and install the proposed solar farm.
“They need to file a complete application, and they have not yet filed a complete application,” said town attorney Doren Norfleet. “If the ZBA deems it to be a completed application, it would then be sent to the planning board for an advisory opinion. And after they have an advisory opinion ready, they send it back to the ZBA. During all this process, there will be a couple of public hearings. SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review Act) will be dealt with. And the ZBA will make a final decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.