MINETTO — A number of residents attended a pair of meetings Monday and Tuesday at Minetto Town Hall to express concerns over Cipriani Energy Group’s special use permit application to build a solar farm beside residentially zoned areas.

Residents attended the Minetto Town Board meeting Monday and the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting Tuesday at Minetto Town Hall to object to Cipriani moving into the neighborhood, specifically into a residentially zoned area near Ridgewood Sites and Meridan Avenue. 

