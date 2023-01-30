OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements.
Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members had voted to endorse DiMartino over Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, who is also running for DA. The endorsement votes in Hannibal, Albion and Oswego were unanimous, they said.
DiMartino said Monday he believed his success thus far is due to committee members responding to his experience and his vision for the DA’s office.
“Absolutely you have to feel good about that, no doubt,” he said.
DiMartino said New Haven Republican Committee Chair Patrick Twiss had told him that he had received that committee’s endorsement as well. Twiss did not return phone messages. Even with an early lead, DiMartino said he still planned to meet with each of the remaining committees to answer questions and seek their support.
“I don’t want to be overconfident,” he said. “So far it’s been successful, and I believe there’s going to be continued success. At least I hope there would be.”
Moody said the race isn’t over yet.
“I still think I can pick up some endorsements as it continues,” Moody said, noting that he believed he would be strongest in northern Oswego County and the city of Oswego. “And the endorsement is one part of the entire process.”
Moody said he hasn’t decided yet if he will try to run in the June primary if he doesn’t receive the county committee’s endorsement.
His decision to run in the primary without the endorsement is complicated by the fact that he is prosecuting a murder trial in late February when candidates can begin collecting petitions.
“I care more about getting justice for that victim’s family than getting elected,” he said.
Oswego Town Republican Committee Chair Robert Malone Jr. said the committee met with DiMartino and Moody in November before endorsing DiMartino, who is a town committee member but didn’t vote on the endorsement.
“Mr. DiMartino has a lot of experience, he’s very intelligent, he’s looking to move forward,” Malone said. “He has a very good relationship with law enforcement.”
Lori Blackburn, chair of the Granby Republican Committee, said both candidates are qualified and committee members carefully weighed the pros and cons of each before deciding.
“We deliberated for almost an hour,” she said. “We really needed to hear the candidates and meet them face to face.”
Republican committees in Constantia and West Monroe met with both candidates but have yet to make an endorsement. Committee members in Mexico and Parish met the candidates at the so-called northern alliance, a gathering of town committees from northern Oswego County, and said they would decide on endorsements after meeting Monday night.
“Right now, it’s neck and neck with both of them,” said Mexico Republican Committee Chair Gary McConnell. “You’ve got two strong people who are more than adequate with experience.”
Committee chairs in the city of Oswego, Scriba, Fulton and Palermo said their members planned to meet the candidates this week. Minetto’s committee hasn’t scheduled a candidate meeting yet.
Faith Baker, chair of the Williamstown Republican Committee, said they were leaning toward supporting DiMartino. James Macklen, chair of Boylston Republican Committee, said the committee hasn’t been able to agree on whom to endorse, though he supported DiMartino.
“I think DiMartino stands a good chance,” he said. “He’s been really involved with the Republican committee over the years, so everybody knows him really well.”
Committee chairs for the eight remaining towns in the county did not return phone messages.
Republicans from the county’s 22 town and two city committees will continue meeting with the candidates until the Oswego County Republican Committee convenes on Feb. 16 to vote on an endorsement, said Terry Wilbur, speaking for the county committee.
When town and city committees make an endorsement, they typically vote at the countywide meeting as a single block, but they can allow members to vote individually. Each committee member’s vote is weighted based on the population in the election district they represent.
That means not all endorsements are created equal. An endorsement from the city of Oswego, which includes nearly 10% of the county’s 35,368 Republican voters, carries far more weight than an endorsement from Redfield, where fewer than 1% of Republicans live.
A committee gets its full share of votes only if all of its positions are filled. Roy Reehil, chair of the Constantia Republican Committee, said only half of its eight spots were filled, but that it’s in the process of adding several new committee members.
Fulton Republican Committee Chair Mark Sherman said Fulton Republicans were similarly underrepresented because many of its spots have remained unfilled.
In the past, committee meetings were often standing room only, he said, but at a recent meeting, just three members and two prospective members turned out.
“We have a lot of openings and we’ve got a lot of deadwood,” he said. “They don’t understand what the committee is and the need for it.”
Sherman said the committee is in the process of rebuilding and is recruiting new members. It will be meeting with all candidates for countywide and local offices at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Polish Home in Fulton.
Securing an endorsement in Hastings gives DiMartino a significant boost as it’s second only to the city of Oswego in Republican voter enrollment and because several well-connected Republican leaders sit on the committee, including Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, Treasurer Kevin Gardner and county party Chair Fred Beardsley.
Securing the county committee’s endorsement in a county where Republicans have a nearly 2-to-1 enrollment advantage over Democrats comes with obvious advantages.
Hastings Republican Committee Chair Mark Bombardo said the biggest benefit is having support getting the required number of petition signatures, typically 1,000 to run in the primary.
But the committee’s endorsement doesn’t automatically guarantee success on Election Day. Several Republicans have won primaries for countywide office without the county party’s support and gone on to win in the general election, notably Sheriff Don Hilton and former county court Judge Walter Hafner.
Bombardo said Hilton put together his own team to help him campaign, whereas Hafner relied largely on a one-man approach to campaigning, knocking on doors across the county.
“I don’t know if there was a door he didn’t knock on,” he said. “He worked hard.”
