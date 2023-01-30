Mark Moody and Anthony DiMartino

OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements.

Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members had voted to endorse DiMartino over Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, who is also running for DA. The endorsement votes in Hannibal, Albion and Oswego were unanimous, they said.

