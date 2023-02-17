BREWERTON — The Oswego County Republican Committee has endorsed town of Oswego attorney Anthony DiMartino for district attorney over Pulaski prosecutor Mark Moody.
County Republicans met Thursday night in Brewerton for the endorsement, which DiMartino won on the first vote “by an overwhelming margin,” said Terry Wilbur, speaking for the committee. He will now have the full resources of the county party behind him.
“What that really brings is the Republican committee people are out there carrying petitions for him,” Wilbur said. “So the task of getting a thousand signatures went from one person or their friends and family to all the committee people.”
Candidates must collect 1,000 petition signatures to get on the ballot in the June primary. Since Republicans enjoy a nearly 2-to-1 enrollment advantage over Democrats, winning in the primary usually allows a candidate to sail to victory in the general election.
DiMartino said on Friday that he was humbled to receive the committee’s support.
“I’m so appreciative of their confidence in my abilities and how that equated to their endorsement,” he said.
If elected, DiMartino said he would not close his law office, although he would stop taking legal work. He has several employees as well as an associate attorney, Macy Teifke, who would continue handling cases.
“We have a succession plan in place,” he said. “So I’m not worried about that.”
DiMartino said he had not made any decisions yet about staffing in the DA’s office, including if he would retain Moody.
Moody has served as chief assistant DA since 2012, but he’s spent 25 years as a prosecutor.
DiMartino and Moody had been meeting with town and city Republican committees seeking support. DiMartino had racked up a long list of endorsements heading into Thursday’s vote.
DiMartino has been a lawyer for more than three decades. He’s been in private practice most of his career, with the exception of a three-year stint as a prosecutor handling misdemeanor cases. He does criminal work as well as personal injury, disability, matrimonial and family law cases.
Moody would face a difficult path to getting on the ballot without the backing of a party.
He is prosecuting a murder trial that is scheduled to begin next week and would overlap with the designated period for collecting petition signatures. “It’s disappointing, but disappointment is part of life,” Moody said Friday.
He said he did not intend to challenge DiMartino in the June primary, mostly because of the upcoming murder trial.
“The trial that is coming up is a bit too much to overcome,” he said.
Moody also ruled out the possibility of running on the Democratic or Conservative party lines or as an independent because getting petition signatures would still overlap with the murder trial.
Candidates can’t begin collecting the necessary 1,000 petition signatures until Feb. 28 and they must be submitted in early April.
The only Republicans in recent memory to successfully run in primaries without party support are Sheriff Don Hilton in 2018 and former Judge Walter Hafner Jr. in 1998 and 2008.
Both men said collecting petition signatures without party support is a difficult, time-consuming task, especially now that the local primary is held in June instead of September.
Wilbur said the Republican Party will focus on getting the necessary petition signatures to get DiMartino on the ballot in the primary.
“We feel we have the highest quality candidate in Tony,” he said. “He’s bringing a great vision to the DA’s office and is going to lead that department to the next level.”
It’s not clear if the Democratic or Conservative parties will put forth a candidate for DA.
Oswego County Democratic Committee Chair Elizabeth Passer said Friday that the committee would not be making any announcements prior to the petitioning process.
