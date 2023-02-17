BREWERTON — The Oswego County Republican Committee has endorsed town of Oswego attorney Anthony DiMartino for district attorney over Pulaski prosecutor Mark Moody.

County Republicans met Thursday night in Brewerton for the endorsement, which DiMartino won on the first vote “by an overwhelming margin,” said Terry Wilbur, speaking for the committee. He will now have the full resources of the county party behind him.

