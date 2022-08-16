NEW HAVEN — Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to what they called a “suspicious incident” in the town of New Haven on Sunday night involving a Mexico Academy and Central School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it.
The initial call came in at 11:56 p.m.
Shortly after, a deputy found the school bus abandoned in the village of Mexico with the security camera wires inside the bus cut.
During the investigation, deputies were dispatched to another call at 12:36 a.m. on Monday. The second call reported that a vehicle drover through the gate to the sports fields on Fravor Road in the town of Mexico. Deputies found an abandoned Subaru sedan not far from the fields.
On Monday morning, investigators found that a total of six school buses were damaged, including the one that was found abandoned. Video surveillance from the MACS bus garage showed a person on the property.
Law enforcement identified the man as Kody Barr, 25, of Mexico, who was also shown defecating on the property of the bus garage.
Barr was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and criminal tampering in the third degree.
Barr was arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court on Monday night and held without bail due to prior felony convictions.
Deputies said this incident is still under investigation and more charges may follow. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.