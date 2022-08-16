Kody Barr

Kody Barr, 25, of Mexico

 Photo provided

NEW HAVEN — Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to what they called a “suspicious incident” in the town of New Haven on Sunday night involving a Mexico Academy and Central School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it.

The initial call came in at 11:56 p.m.

Recommended for you