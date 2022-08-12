UPDATE (Aug. 12, 11 a.m.)
SCRIBA — Donald Coon, 79, a resident of 805 Middle Road in Scriba, shot and killed neighbor Stephen Falise, 64, of 812 Middle Road, the Oswego County Sheriff's Office released Friday morning.
Multiple calls were made to the 911 center, deputies said, with the first call stating that Coon was allegedly operating a utility vehicle (UTV) and was armed with a shotgun.
While deputies were responding to the scene, it was reported that shots were fired.
Shortly after arriving on scene, deputies placed Coon in custody, and after a short search, Falise's body was found deceased in his field near his tractor.
Officials said it is believed that Coon drove his UTV onto Falise's property where he found him operating his tractor. Coon then allegedly shot Falise multiple times in the back, killing him.
Initial investigations revealed that the neighbors had a "long-term ... dispute," deputies said.
Coon was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Friday morning after being charged with second-degree murder Thursday night. Coon was remanded to Oswego County Jail without bail. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Oswego County Sheriff's Office at 315-349-3411.
For the original story, read below:
SCRIBA — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 79-year-old man on a murder charge Thursday.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Donald Coon, 79, allegedly shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor. Coon has been arrested for murder in the second degree.
Coon was held pending his arraignment this morning.
Deputies said that the sheriff’s office was dispatched on Thursday around 4:48 p.m. to the area of 812 Middle Road in Scriba for a menacing complaint. While deputies were responding, it was reported that shots were fired.
Deputies said this is still an active investigation, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update following Coon’s arraignment.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the United States Border Patrol, New York State Police, the District Attorney’s Office and Menter Ambulance.
