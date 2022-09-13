FPD Deputy Chief Christian Dempsey

FULTON — The Fulton Fire and Police Commission has promoted Christian Dempsey to the position of deputy chief of the Fulton Police Department.

Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department for more than 16 years, joining in 2006. He started as a patrolman, a position he was in for about six years until he became a School Resource Officer for the Fulton City School District. 

